She Found A Staircase In A Crawl Space, And What She Found At The Top Still Haunts Her

Some kids find hidden stashes of candy in their grandparents’ old houses, but TikToker Kai (@h8.k8) found a whole other spooky dimension just existing in her grandparents’ home.

Her grandparents live in an old house in rural Oklahoma, and when she was younger, she would visit them at least once a year. One time, when she was somewhere between the ages of eight and 11, she went there for a small family reunion event.

At the reunion, everyone was outside grilling and chatting. It started to get a little chilly, so Kai went inside to grab a jacket. No one else was inside the house. She ran up to her room to retrieve her jacket hanging in the closet.

She noticed that the door to the crawl space next to the closet was cracked open. When she peered into the space, she realized there was a long staircase going upwards.

Feeling bold, she decided to take the stairs. At the top, there was another door. She opened the door into a grand hallway with a bunch of doors and white and gold marble columns.

Of course, Kai was freaked out, but something was calling her to open the door at the end of the hallway. As she walked down the hallway, she got the sense that something was watching her.

Then, she spotted a creepy old woman peeking her head out of one of the doors. She would pop out of different doorways as Kai continued down the hall.

Finally, she reached the end of the hallway and opened the door. She left the door open as she entered the room. The room was dusty and filled with old boxes and cobwebs.

Across from her, there was a circular window that looked out onto the front yard, where her family was gathered. But when she looked out the window, she saw everyone in black and white, and they were all skeletons.

Suddenly, the door slammed shut behind her. She whipped around and came face-to-face with the creepy old lady giving her the most evil, sinister stare.

Kai ran out of the room, back down the hallway and the staircase, and shut the crawl space door. She grabbed her jacket and went outside like nothing had happened.

A year later, she visited her grandparents again. She still hadn’t told them about her experience, but when she stepped into her room, she noticed that the crawl space door was boarded up, nailed shut, and covered with blankets.

A couple of years ago, she finally told her grandma about what had happened, and her grandma simply gave her a knowing look.