The Guy She Was Dating Snuck Into Her Apartment After She Dumped Him, And She Found Out From The Cops He Had Kidnapping Charges

Rae Rae, who goes by @raerae7905 on TikTok, has a wild story about a man she dated many moons ago after she left her fiancé, went through a midlife crisis, and began seeing a much younger guy.

This guy she started dating got way too clingy with her, so Rae Rae was trying to extract herself from the romance. She did figure out a way to dump him, but he was not accepting of that.

She had just moved into a third-floor apartment, and one day, the guy dropped by and started shouting about his undying love for her from the first floor.

He was screaming so loudly that Rae Rae’s neighbors quickly called the cops on him. Several nights later, she was sitting in her apartment alone, as her sister had her dog, and at 1 a.m. she heard someone coming into her apartment.

She was in bed, turned her light on, and was shocked to see the guy she had just dumped standing there.

“Scared me to death,” Rae Rae explained in her video. “…So what he had done is he had stolen a key that I had beside my door so when I took my dog out I could lock the door.”

This guy swiped Rae Rae’s key, made himself a copy, and never told her. But as he stood there in her bedroom, he was going on and on about how much he loved her and he was acting like a crazy person.

Rae Rae was terrified and simply “played along.” The guy finally left her place at noon the following day. She quickly phoned the cops after his exit, hoping to get a restraining order against him.

The cops ran this guy’s info and uncovered charges against him for kidnapping and abduction. He was crazier than Rae Rae had thought!

Rae Rae didn’t wind up getting that restraining order, but she did have her friends walk her to the front door of her apartment after that since she was so scared.

Then one day, Rae Rae’s friend called her and wanted to know where she was, and she mentioned she was home.

Rae Rae’s friend begged her to leave. It turns out this guy had called Rae Rae’s friend, and it somehow showed her phone number and picture.

This guy had told Rae Rae’s friend that “he had her.” Thank goodness he was lying and Rae Rae was safe, but man, that was one of the craziest guys Rae Rae has ever gotten involved with.

