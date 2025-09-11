She Passed Out On Her Date’s Front Lawn And Even Though He Was A Gentleman About It, She Was So Embarrassed She Never Spoke To Him Again

Mykola - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For TikToker Krys (@notkingkrys), her date with a guy named Cole, whom she met on a dating app, started out like a dream but spiraled into one of the most chaotic and embarrassing moments of her life.

So, he made all the plans for their first date and told her to meet up with him for dinner. He was super polite and such a gentleman.

After dinner, she wanted to keep hanging out with him. As they were walking back to their cars, she suggested that they get some drinks.

They went to a bar, where they met up with his friends. The bartender was attracted to Krys and jokingly told Cole that she was going to steal Krys away from him.

The bartender gave them free drinks, and at one point, she gave them some green tea shots. However, the green tea shots were black in color.

Krys downed one of the shots, and the next thing she knew, she was waking up facedown in the grass, with vomit all over her hair and shirt.

She couldn’t remember anything that had happened after the shot. Cole and his friends were standing around her. She begged him to call an Uber for her, but he refused to because she would get banned if she threw up in an Uber.

She was puking everywhere and kept slipping in and out of consciousness. Apparently, she had fallen asleep for 45 minutes on his front lawn.

At one point, he tried to get her inside the house. But when he grabbed her stomach from behind, she accidentally passed gas. Somehow, he was able to drag her into the house, where she fell asleep on the floor.

She woke up on his bed at 7 a.m. with his arm wrapped around her. She reeked of vomit and felt totally embarrassed. She quietly found her phone, ordered a ride, and went home.

Later, she messaged him, apologizing for how the date had ended.

He told her that she didn’t have to be embarrassed and that he wanted to see her again. She lost touch with him because she was just too embarrassed about what had happened.

She had never experienced such a severe reaction from drinking before, so she thinks someone might’ve roofied her green tea shot.