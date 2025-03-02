She Offended Her Best Friend By Admitting She Doesn’t Want Her To Crash Her Honeymoon

Do you have a best friend who’s stuck to you like glue? This 24-year-old woman has a bestie the same age as her named Anna, and Anna’s so attached to her that she expects to be able to attend her honeymoon!

Her wedding is quickly approaching, and she and her 25-year-old fiancé came up with the destination of their dreams for their honeymoon.

This is a honeymoon, after all, so they didn’t anticipate having any guests join them on their trip. They’re paying their own way, so they’ve had to save up their money for more than a year to afford it.

Anna has been extremely invested in her wedding plans and has spent the last several months teasing her about “crashing” her honeymoon.

“I always laughed it off because I assumed she was literally joking. Well, turns out, she wasn’t,” she explained.

“She told me she and her boyfriend just booked a trip to the exact same place at the exact same time as us. She was all excited like, “Omg, we can meet up for dinner, do excursions together—it’ll be so fun!” I was stunned and just said, “Wait…you’re serious?” She acted like it was no big deal and that it would be “even better” having another couple around.”

“I told her, as nicely as possible, that this is supposed to be an intimate trip for me and my husband, and I wasn’t comfortable with her tagging along.”

She really offended Anna, who accused her of being a drama queen. Anna shot back that they do not need to spend every single waking moment with one another in an effort to prove she should be able to come too.

Anna got upset that she was making her out to be problematic. Anna is still unhappy with her for pointing out she doesn’t want her going on the honeymoon.

A handful of their friends believe she was mean to Anna since Anna’s not exactly going to be sleeping in her hotel room that she booked.

“But I just feel like a honeymoon should be our time, not a group trip,” she concluded.

She’s left wondering if it was rude of her to admit to Anna she doesn’t want her to come on this special trip.

