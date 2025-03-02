She Called CPS Since Her Granddaughter Is Being Forced To Care For Her Baby Siblings In The Middle Of The Night

fizkes - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This mom has quite a large family – she has seven daughters and 28 grandchildren. Her eldest grandchild is 16-years-old, and she’s worried about what her daughter Julia is forcing the teen to do.

Julia has five children of her own, so she recently went to Julia’s house to help pitch in, as her youngest was born a week ago.

“I made dinner and put together a cute snack basket for those late-night wake-ups,” she explained. “When it was time for me to leave, it started raining, which I really hate driving in, so I asked if I could crash there for the night. They said yes, but I’d have to sleep on the sofa.”

Her 16-year-old granddaughter said she could share her bed with her, since there was enough room, and she was grateful, as she was not looking forward to sleeping on the couch.

At approximately 2:45 in the morning, she woke up to the baby sobbing. She was not feeling her best, but she got up, made her way downstairs, and grabbed some tea.

She was shocked to see her teen granddaughter with the newborn and her 11-month-old sibling. She questioned her granddaughter about why she was caring for the babies instead of her mom and dad.

“She told me she had the “night shift” with the babies because her parents wanted her to have some responsibility,” she added.

“I got really upset because it’s not fair for her to lose sleep over kids who aren’t hers. The next morning, I told Julia about it, and she said that older siblings helping out is pretty normal.”

“I reminded her that I never did that with her and her siblings, and her response was, “So? I’m not you. These are my kids.”

Her granddaughter also admitted that she’s considering getting married or pregnant with her own baby so she can get out of the house.

She replied to her granddaughter that those ideas will not solve the problem, but unfortunately, her granddaughter views those two options as the only way out.

She was so upset that she called CPS on Julia and her husband. Although CPS did come out to speak to them and her granddaughter, they pointed out there was a lack of evidence, so they couldn’t pursue things.

“Julia thought it was a jerk move to involve CPS and said I should be grateful she’s willing to stay low contact instead of going no contact,” she continued.

“As a mom and grandma, I can’t help but feel like I stirred up drama in my granddaughter’s life.”

Do you think she made the wrong call involving CPS after finding out that Julia is forcing her granddaughter to care for her little siblings in the middle of the night?

