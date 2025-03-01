She Ranted About Kids In Costco And Had To Go On An Apology Tour After Receiving Backlash From Parents

What started as a simple shopping trip turned into a viral meltdown when one child-free woman took to TikTok and let loose about kids in Costco.

After her video sparked major backlash, she found herself on a full-blown apology tour, trying to clean up the mess she had made.

In early February, TikToker Brightyn (@brightynsletten) posted a video about families at Costco, expressing her frustration about shopping at the warehouse club with so many children around.

Parents everywhere were outraged by Brightyn’s tirade, pointing out that she didn’t understand what parenthood was like.

She ended up deleting the video. Another TikToker, who goes by the handle @thisismyonlypage, declared that as a mom, she was tired of people telling her that children shouldn’t be allowed to go anywhere, whether it’s a grocery store or a plane.

She recommended that those who can’t stand to be around kids use a delivery service instead of going out shopping.

Soon enough, Brightyn made an apology video to address the situation. She explained that she had a bad experience at Costco and didn’t mean to offend any families.

“I did not realize that Costco was such a sacred time to a lot of families, and I’m glad that families all have their different ways of spending time,” Brightyn said.

“I’m sure that 99 percent of people’s kids and families are great at Costco; there’s just always that one percent where they let their kids run amok,” she added.

Many TikTok users felt that her apology was insincere and were loath to accept it. Hopefully, she has learned her lesson about attacking parents for bringing their kids to Costco after several moms gave her a reality check.

“Sometimes, places like Costco are the only time a mom is able to get out of the house and feel human. Until you have kids of your own, there are some things you’ll never understand. Just try to be kinder,” pointed out one user.

“Am I supposed to leave my child alone at home to go shopping? My husband and I both pick things out at the store. It’s so weird to hear non-parents commenting on stuff they have no idea about, lol,” wrote another.

“I’m a mom of four, I’m married and can’t drive due to having epilepsy. So when my husband wants to make a Costco trip, I’m going with my kids,” commented a third.

