His Wife Pushed For An Open Marriage, But Now That He’s Seeing A Guy, She Wants To Close It Again

This 27-year-old man knows he’s endearingly weird, and a lot of that has to do with how he looks on the outside.

He excels in his career and when he has to deal with people in a business capacity, but as for his personal life, he’s not exactly hitting home runs.

“When it comes to romance, I feel like I fall a little flat. I talk too long about things someone might not care about on [the] first meeting, I ask too many questions, etc.,” he explained.

Now, his 28-year-old wife has been interested in opening up their marriage for quite some time. He wasn’t completely opposed to it, but then his wife kept pushing him to find someone to have fun with too.

He was fine with his wife enjoying herself, but she made it clear she would only open up their marriage if he agreed to meet some new people as well. He is not a jealous kind of person, which is the only reason he said yes to what his wife wanted.

So, they opened up their marriage, and he met, well, a guy. He’s been able to acknowledge his attraction to men over the years, though it’s not something he ever explored until recently.

And the man that he met he’s kind of falling for. This guy is intelligent, quick-witted, and has a unique kind of humor that’s enthralling.

“He’s quiet and deliberate with his actions, and I’m just really overjoyed with the fact that I finally feel understood by someone…but more than that, he seems to actually enjoy being with me. Getting to know me as a person,” he added.

He’s developed a newfound confidence in himself thanks to this guy, and he feels fulfilled in a way he didn’t anticipate.

His wife did her own thing, and then she approached him, asking if they can close their marriage up again. He felt taken aback since this was something she was so strongly for.

Apparently his wife never intended for this to be a long-term situation, but she hadn’t mentioned that to him previously.

“She said this was a temporary arrangement and she wanted to get serious about having children soon,” he continued.

“Every time I think about agreeing to that, it feels like I’m losing something really important. Like, I’m shutting down this significant piece of myself.”

“I eventually told her, no, I’m not interested in closing our relationship. Now, she’s accusing me of being selfish and not caring about our future children.”

He’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him to have declined to close their marriage after his wife made the request.

