His Parents Freaked Out On Him For Excluding His Autistic Brother From His Wedding

This 28-year-old man is having his wedding in just three months. He has a 25-year-old brother who is autistic, and his brother has difficulty dealing with crowds of people as well as noise.

His brother has melted down severely at previous family events, so he’s been scared there is a strong possibility his brother could do the same thing at his wedding.

“I love my brother more than anything, but my fiancée and I are worried that our wedding will be torture for him – and that in the worst case, he might have a meltdown right in the middle of the ceremony,” he explained.

“We’re planning a big celebration with loud music, many guests, and a full program. As much as I want him there, I’m also afraid that neither he nor we will truly enjoy the day if there’s constantly the risk of an incident.”

“With a heavy heart, I decided not to invite him for now. When my parents found out they completely lost it. They’re calling me heartless and accusing me of discrimination because I’m excluding my own brother. My parents are even threatening to boycott my wedding if my brother isn’t invited after all.”

This is really weighing on him, and he’s feeling like the most awful brother on the planet.

Since his parents reacted so poorly to him excluding his brother from the wedding, he’s concerned they’re right and he is being self-centered about this decision.

That being said, he’s worried about having to be stressed about his brother and what he might do on the most special and important day of his life.

He’s left wondering if he is making a bad choice to not invite his brother to his wedding.

