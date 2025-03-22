She Received A Chilling Phone Call When She Went To A Cemetery One Night

Solid photos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

If you scare easily, TikToker @krimekween is warning you to avoid this paranormal story that was sent to her by one of her followers. For those who enjoy a good scare, you’re in the right place.

A young girl named Bella went to her cousin’s house, and when she arrived, her cousins Maddie and Alyssa were there.

They spent the afternoon hanging out, listening to music, and gossiping. But soon enough, boredom started to set in.

So, Maddie suggested they walk to a cemetery for a little spooky adventure. Bella and Alyssa did not want to go, but Maddie was persistent.

Finally, she convinced the girls to go. The cemetery was a five to 10-minute walk from the house. The girls took the back entrance into the cemetery.

As soon as they arrived, Bella got the feeling that they were not alone at the cemetery even though they didn’t see anyone else there.

They wandered among the tombstones for 30 minutes and began to warm up, laughing and chatting. By then, it was around six or seven o’clock in the evening.

Suddenly, Bella’s phone rang, and it was her mom calling. When she picked up, her mom was in a panic, asking where she was, which didn’t make sense because her mom had dropped her off at her cousin’s house earlier.

Then, all the girls’ phones started glitching at the same time. The apps were closing in and out, and their phones were turning on and off by themselves.

On Bella’s phone, the number 24 flashed repeatedly on her screen. The number 24 was her other cousin’s basketball number, who had died in a car accident three years ago.

The girls quickly ran out of the cemetery and back toward the house. As they tried to leave, a big branch fell right in front of them, nearly crushing them.

When they got back to the house, they frantically recounted the events that had occurred. Then, they went to bed. The next morning, Bella was still shaken up.

She decided to call her mom about the previous night. She asked why her mom was wondering where she was because they both knew she was at her cousin’s house.

In confusion, Bella’s mom told her that she never called her. She had lost her phone and only found it that morning right before Bella called. This confirmed that there had definitely been supernatural forces at play.

