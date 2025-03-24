She Saw A Faceless Ghost In Her Friend’s House In The Woods

Spencer - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A TikTok creator who shares spooky stories and goes by the handle @into.the.further is detailing an eerie experience involving a haunted house in the woods that was sent to her by one of her friends, Maria Taco Valdez, otherwise known as “Taco.”

When Taco was in high school, she had a friend who lived in a house in the woods. One time, the friend asked her if she wanted to spend the night at her place.

In the same breath, she informed Taco that her house was haunted. Of course, Taco thought her friend was just messing with her at first, so she still agreed to the sleepover.

Once Taco arrived at the house, her friend explained that the ghost of a little boy would pop up every once in a while, wanting to play with her and her sister.

Taco just laughed it off and ignored her friend’s warning. Her friend and her little sister shared a bedroom, so she offered Taco her bed.

Something woke Taco up in the middle of the night. When she looked at the foot of the bed, she saw a little girl wearing a white dress from another century.

Her hair also fell in ringlets. The little girl slowly made her way toward Taco, which was when she realized the little girl didn’t have a face.

Surprisingly, Taco was not scared. She got the feeling that the little girl was just trying to figure out who Taco was since it was her first time staying at the house.

Then, the little girl started to fade away until she completely disappeared. Taco ended up falling back asleep. The next morning, she told her friend about it.

After she was done telling her friend everything, her friend explained that many people who stayed at their house would often make up stories about what they had seen during the night.

That’s why her friend did not tell her exact details about the ghosts in the house. So now, she knew Taco had seen the real thing.

We will probably never know how long the little girl ghost has been haunting the house, but at least she seemed pretty harmless.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan