His Girlfriend Loyalty Tested Him By Pretending To Be His Female Coworker Online, So Now He’s Thinking Of Leaving Her

Alexandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two years ago, this 28-year-old man met his 29-year-old girlfriend, and he has always been under the impression that his girlfriend is kind and caring.

She does get jealous on occasion, but he never thought that was a red flag, and he liked that she was so into him.

Honestly, his girlfriend’s jealousy only made him feel handsome, which he never believed he was before she came into his life.

Not that long ago, he and his girlfriend went to an event his company put together, and one of his female coworkers was there.

His girlfriend had never met his coworker before, and on the way home, his girlfriend acted off. She wanted to know more about his coworker, whom she referred to as his “work wife.”

His girlfriend questioned him about whether he thought his coworker was attractive. He informed his girlfriend that he and his coworker were professional with one another, and that he does not have her personal number, nor does he follow her on social media.

He went on to say he doesn’t think his coworker is more gorgeous than his girlfriend, and he thought he did a good job calming her down.

Several weeks after that, his coworker asked to follow him on Instagram. He approved it and requested to follow her back.

The account was mainly vacation photos of his coworker in a swimsuit. His coworker then sent him a few messages, but it was not flirtatious or alarming to him.

“She kept reaching out every few days, and eventually it DID seem to get kinda flirty,” he explained. “I told her this felt inappropriate and I was in a relationship, and I’d appreciate if we kept things professional, which she seemed okay with.”

“My GF seemed extra affectionate the days after that, and while I didn’t suspect anything in real time, you can all probably see exactly where this is going. Still, at the time, I was happy, and my GF even seemed to be better regarding her jealousy.”

“But then, last week, I got a follow recommendation on my IG – it was my co-worker’s account. This one wasn’t private, and was just a normal IG account, and looking through it, that was where those swimsuit pics came from, here they were just a part of her normal IG account, which contained mostly normal pics, and not just swimsuit ones. I then put 2+2 together.”

He then asked his coworker one day at work if he could follow her on Instagram. The handle his coworker provided him with matched the one he had found.

He knew his girlfriend was behind the fake account of his coworker and was using it to loyalty test him. He called his girlfriend out, who denied what she had done.

From there, his girlfriend gaslighted him, claimed she was joking, stated she was testing him, and then revealed she had been cheated on in her past, and she had to know she could implicitly trust him.

He responded that he can’t see how he can trust her from here on out. His girlfriend then launched into questioning him about how he could truly tell she was behind the account and accused him of cheating with his coworker anyway.

He shut her down for manipulating him and went home.

“She’s been texting and calling since, saying that I’m ruining a great relationship over nothing, I’m overreacting and that when I finally realize how much she loves me it might be too late, and it’s not fair for me to throw everything we built out “over some [girl]”, but that just feels incredibly manipulative to me, and like she doesn’t get what she did wrong AT ALL,” he continued.

“So… I’m conflicted between wanting to just cut and run and giving it another go? After all, we have been happy together for 2 years. But also, can trust be rebuilt after something like this?”

