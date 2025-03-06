She Wants To Divorce Her Husband After Catching Him Cheating With A Coworker

Seven years ago, this 32-year-old woman got married to her 34-year-old husband. She thought throughout the years that they had an excellent bond.

Yes, they have had their problems like everyone else, but there was nothing they couldn’t work out. Her husband was always trustworthy and loving, and she didn’t have a reason to suspect that anything was wrong.

Over the weekend, she and her husband went grocery shopping, and they stopped at a gas station when they were done.

She sat in the car and waited. She heard her husband’s phone make a sound, and her gut instinct was to check it.

“I didn’t expect anything weird, but the moment I saw the message preview, my heart dropped,” she explained.

“It was from someone named Sara – a coworker of his. I recognized the name but never thought much of her before. The message said, “Can’t wait to see you tonight.” I froze. I mean, who the [heck] is this? And why is she sending messages like that to my husband?”

“I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I know I should’ve just put the phone down, but I didn’t. I unlocked it and read through the whole conversation. It was all flirtatious, dirty texts. He was sending her all this stuff, and it was clear they’d been seeing each other for a while. I could barely see straight. My whole world just fell apart.”

Her husband climbed back into the car, and she stayed quiet. She didn’t attempt to bring up Sara on the way home.

But after they walked into the house, she finally questioned him about if he was sleeping with her. Her husband looked like he had seen a ghost.

He stumbled over his words and initially tried to say he wasn’t doing that. Finally, he confessed and reassured her that he had made an error in judgment.

He promised that he never meant for things with Sara to turn out the way that they had, and he pleaded with her to forgive him.

He said he would stop seeing Sara and would never cheat on her for the rest of his days. His apologies were hollow. She couldn’t believe her husband did this to her.

“I was just…devastated. I didn’t know what to say, and I couldn’t even look at him without feeling sick. I asked for space to think things over, but now it’s been days, and I just can’t get past it,” she added.

“I don’t know if I can forgive him. I don’t know if I can trust him again. I feel like everything we built was just a lie. He’s been apologizing nonstop, telling me he loves me and that he’ll do whatever it takes to make it right. But it doesn’t change the fact that he betrayed me.”

“I’ve been thinking about divorce a lot, but then I feel guilty. Maybe I’m overreacting? Maybe I’m just too hurt right now and need time to process? I love him, but I’m so angry and hurt, and I just can’t stop thinking about what he did.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for wanting to divorce her husband. She’s also curious if perhaps she should give him the opportunity to redeem himself.

What do you think?

