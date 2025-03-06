He’s Not Excited About Adopting His Biological Daughter, Since He’s Gone 13 Years Without Knowing She Existed

ajr_images - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 36-year-old man had a lot of girlfriends back in his college days on the West Coast. He was always safe, and he never imagined he had a secret child out there in the world.

He split up with his last college girlfriend, Sophie, since he had to move for his job, and they both were not prepared for a long-distance romance.

He moved to the other side of the country, and then met his 34-year-old wife Kate. They have two little kids, a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

“Our life is going great, we’re more than financially comfortable, and our kids are doing well,” he explained.

“Two months ago I received a text message from someone who claimed to be Sophie , and she said that she had given birth to my child 13 years ago and that she had received a terminal cancer diagnosis and she wanted me to meet her.”

“After explaining all of this to my wife and preparing, I flew there about 1 month ago. Unfortunately, Sophie passed soon after I got there. I did learn that Sophie had dropped out of school to take care of our kid, and that she was a single mom with no support system.”

Honestly, he’s not happy that Sophie went over a decade keeping a child a secret from him. His 13-year-old daughter Amber was heartbroken and upset after Sophie passed, and he could hardly hold it against her.

He did get a paternity test just to make sure what Sophie had told him was true, and it proved that he is Amber’s dad.

Sophie listed him in her will as a “preferred guardian” for Amber, so if he decides to try to adopt her, it’s basically a sure thing.

ajr_images – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

He and his wife have discussed Amber, and they really are not interested in taking her into their own home and assuming responsibility for her.

“My wife and me have talked it over, and while she is conflicted too, as she doesn’t want to ditch a child in need of a home, but she is also worried about neglecting our current kids as Amber will require a lot of support as she would be uprooting her life if she came to live with us,” he added.

“Now, I am conflicted as i don’t want to be the deadbeat father who abandons one of his kids, while I also have read some pretty bad stories of guys completely ditching their kids to take care of their kids they didn’t know existed.”

Sophie didn’t have any friends or family members who could step up to take Amber, as Sophie cut her mom out of her life ages ago and she constantly moved around.

He believes there are plenty of great foster homes available to potentially take Amber, so he’s left wondering if it would be wrong of him to not take his daughter.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski