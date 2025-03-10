She Was Fired From Being Her Best Friend’s Maid Of Honor After She Couldn’t Make It To The Bachelorette Party

Mikhaylovskiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Recently, TikToker Hannah (@hannnahbtiktok) was kicked out of the wedding party for her best friend’s wedding. They had been best friends for 15 years. They are now in their late 20s.

Hannah has never gotten along with her best friend’s fiancé. She is consistently vocal about calling him out whenever he disrespects her best friend. They were together for eight years before getting engaged.

Hannah predicted that their friendship would fall apart at some point during the wedding planning—and she was right! Their other friend also got kicked out of the wedding.

Before Hannah got booted from the wedding, she asked the internet for advice on how to handle this sticky situation of not getting along with her best friend’s fiancé.

She was told that it was okay not to support the relationship but that she should be part of the wedding to stand up for her best friend.

So, she decided to go along with being the maid of honor. She tried her best to be there for her. Her best friend also had a baby during this whole process.

Within the first week of the baby’s birth, Hannah took the time to drive down and visit them, even though they were two hours away from her.

Their friendship came to an end after Hannah was unable to make it to the bachelorette party. Hannah is a single parent. Her fiancé works out of town, and her child’s father is not in the picture.

As a result, finding childcare can be a challenge. Usually, her mom would babysit her child, but she is currently in kidney failure. She has been really sick and has been waiting to get surgery.

Mikhaylovskiy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Hannah messaged her best friend, informing her that she had to back out of the party because no one else could watch her child.

Three days later, she received a message from her best friend’s fiancé, saying that they were kicking her out of the wedding.

Apparently, Hannah’s absence at the bachelorette party was causing his bride too much stress, so they made the tough decision to kick her out of the wedding party.

However, she was still welcome to attend the wedding as a guest.

She declined the invite, and the conversation was left at that. But a few minutes later, he sent another message saying that he knew people in jail who were better friends than her. Sadly, after being best friends for 15 years, it all ended over Hannah being unable to attend a party.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan