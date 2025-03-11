She Went Missing While Walking To Her Friend’s House For A Sleepover

Facebook - pictured above is Adrianna

On December 29, 2004, Adrianna Garcia left her Tulsa, Oklahoma, home to walk to a friend’s house, located a few miles away, for a sleepover. Yet, the 15-year-old never arrived and has remained missing for over two decades.

Earlier that Sunday, Adrianna had spent time with her older sister, Annah Hamm, who was moving to Oklahoma City. They got lunch together and went shopping. Then, Adrianna and Annah even went to their grandmother’s residence and took some family photos.

Later on, Annah headed out for Oklahoma City; meanwhile, Adrianna was picked up by her mother, Marianne Garcia-Cowan, and brought home.

According to Marianne, her daughter asked for a ride to a friend’s house for a sleepover, but she wasn’t able to take her. That’s why Adrianna opted to walk there.

However, she never returned home the following morning, which set off alarm bells. Adrianna’s family soon found out that she’d never showed up at her friend’s house, and the teen was reported missing.

The Creeks County Sheriff’s Office suspected Adrianna had left on her own and classified her disappearance as a runaway. But Marianne doesn’t believe her daughter would willingly go without contacting her loved ones for so long.

Adrianna, who was nicknamed “Dreena” by her grandfather, was popular at school, had an incredible singing voice, and was extremely close with her six siblings.

“That girl could sing. I remember I bought her a little karaoke machine, and she just… wow. Selena was an idol for her,” Marianne recalled.

She’s also remembered as a strong-willed young woman. Still, Marianne does not think Adrianna would ever want to leave her family.

“You never really know what could have happened. All I know is that I want my baby back. Whatever answers we can get, I just want them as a mom,” she said.

“A mother should never have to worry [about] what happened to their baby, but that’s not the world we live in, I guess.”

On July 24, 2024, Adrianna would have turned 35 years old. Her relatives wrote her heartfelt messages and hosted a karaoke party to commemorate her birthday.

“Love you, little sis; wherever you are, you will be loved and never forgotten. Happy birthday,” said her brother, Johnny.

“There is not a single day that goes by that one of us does not think about you. There are so many milestones and life events that we have missed sharing with you. We can only imagine what they would have been like with you in them,” penned Annah.

“For the 19 years’ worth of birthdays without you, it has since and will always be a very somber and bittersweet day for all of us, a reminder of your sweet face. There are no words to describe the amount of regret, guilt, and what-ifs that have built up after losing you. We all love and miss you. Happy birthday, Dreena.”

A Facebook page entitled “Adrianna Garcia Is Missing” has been created to continue spreading awareness about her case. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children also released an age-progressed photo showing what she might look like today.

Adrianna was five foot two, weighed 120 pounds, and had brown eyes and black hair with copper streaks. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue striped T-shirt, white overalls, a yellow jacket, and a backpack containing clothes and makeup.

Anyone with information regarding Adrianna’s case is urged to contact the Creek County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 224-4964.

