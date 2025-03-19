She’s A Teacher Saying Don’t Give Kids Birthday Cupcakes To Bring To Class Since They Make A Mess

Whether it’s cakes, cookies, or candies, most children simply cannot resist a sugary snack. Classroom parties make the treat even sweeter to eat!

However, there are certain desserts that are messier than others and may not be fit for a classroom full of young kids.

A kindergarten teacher in Illinois named Ann Brackemyer (@kbcrayons) is on TikTok advising parents against bringing cupcakes to school as birthday treats.

“Please don’t bring cupcakes,” said Brackemyer. “These make a ginormous mess, and the kids honestly don’t eat them. The frosting gets all over, and the kids aren’t sure what to do. It’s just too much for them.”

She then gave some ideas for other sweet treats, including sugar cookies, miniature donuts, ice cream cups with sprinkles, and Little Debbie snacks.

There are so many of these snacks to choose from, such as Swiss rolls, oatmeal creme pies, and Cosmic Brownies.

“These are just simple, easy snacks that you can bring for your child in the classroom that are not as messy and also the kids love,” concluded Brackemyer.

Cleaning dried frosting off desks is not what you would think of as being part of a teacher’s job responsibilities. But should it be for the sake of the kids? Do teachers even have the right to dictate what a student brings for their birthday celebration?

Of course, Brackemyer’s video was somewhat controversial and sparked a lively debate in the comments section.

Some thought she was being too controlling, while others agreed with her take and offered alternative ideas for birthday treats.

“My kid’s school no longer allows food as a birthday treat. It’s now suggested if you want to bring anything, bring in trinket bags!” commented one user.

“Think outside the box, too! I had a kid bring in carrots and ranch for a birthday treat, and it was a huge hit with the kids,” wrote another.

“My son’s last year of elementary school, we brought in Taco Bell for his birthday. We got a count for hard or soft tacos the day before. The kids and the teacher loved it!!” stated someone else.

