He Got His Professor Fired After He Secretly Recorded Him Making Chauvinistic Comments

If someone is behaving in an appropriate way in a professional setting, do you think it’s acceptable to hold them accountable for their actions?

This 26-year-old guy is in his last year of college. One of his professors, Dr. R, always made strange and unprofessional comments during classes.

Initially, he figured it was all because he was “old-fashioned” but as he witnessed more of Dr. R’s behavior, he came to understand that Dr. R was chauvinistic.

“It started subtly; he would call on male students more often and dismiss female students’ answers as “lucky guesses,” he explained.

“But as the semester went on, his comments became worse. He once said in class, “Women just aren’t as naturally gifted in logic-based subjects,” and another time, when a girl asked a question, he laughed and said, “If female students spent less time worrying about their looks and more time studying, maybe they’d get better grades.”

“Whenever we had a difficult topic, he’d smirk and say, “This might be a little hard for the girls, but don’t worry, just smile at your lab partners, and they’ll help you out.”

But then during one class, Dr. R went overboard. One of his female classmates was dressed in a tank top, as it was sweltering that day, but the top wasn’t racy or anything like that – it was an average shirt.

Mid-lecture, Dr. R stopped and addressed that girl in front of the whole class, stating that it was gutsy of her to dress in that way in order to hopefully land some extra credit.

A few kids laughed uneasily, and this girl was completely humiliated. She didn’t say much for the remainder of the class.

He knew he had to do something, so he began secretly recording Dr. R throughout the next several weeks, catching his professor time and time again making derogatory comments about girls.

The most awful thing he caught Dr. R saying was that girls should pick simpler career paths, as STEM was obviously too much stress for them all to handle.

He was furious over that one, as there were many girls working their hearts out, and here was Dr. R, pretending they did not fit in with the boys.

“I compiled everything and submitted it anonymously to the university’s disciplinary committee. They launched an investigation, and within a month, Dr. R was fired,” he added.

“Now, some of my classmates, mostly the guys, are pissed at me. They say I “ruined a man’s career over a few jokes” and that I should have just ignored him.”

“But a lot of the female students have thanked me, saying they’ve been uncomfortable in his class for years.”

Do you think he was wrong to record Dr. R, which ended in him losing his job?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

