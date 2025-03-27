She’s Still With Her Cheating Husband Because She Wants To Ruin His Life And His Affair Partner’s Too

face_reader_img - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Fifteen years ago, this 44-year-old woman got married to her 55-year-old husband, and they collectively have six kids.

They’re just like the Brady Bunch, as she has her own kids, he has his own kids, and they have kids together, too.

Their baby is 18-years-old, so there’s no need for her to remain in her marriage for the sake of their children. Mainly, she’s been a stay-at-home mom, though she has her MBA, but no valid career experience.

Sadly, her husband cheated on her with his 24-year-old coworker, who also happens to be married, as well as a mom of two little kids.

“After I found out, I told him I was going to divorce him and leave, I also texted that girl and told her I was going to show up at her house and tell her husband (which I didn’t yet),” she explained.

“He told me that he would stop talking to her, beg me to stay for us to work on our marriage, that he loves me, blah blah blah.”

Well, her husband is attending counseling at the moment, but she doesn’t care. She’s taken her anger and channeled it into eating healthier food and hitting the gym.

She’s lost 30 pounds so far, which is nice, but her issue is that she gave up her entire life for her husband. She raised their kids and his kids.

She served him dinner and made sure he had no worries in the world, as she took care of absolutely every little thing.

“He still cheated on me and I can’t forgive him,” she added. “So the longer I thought about it, I decided I’m gonna stay with him, pretend everything’s OK, and I’m gonna slowly ruin his life, like he did mine.”

“As for the mistress, I’ve been laying low for the last few months not really causing any ruckus about that but it’s just because I’m waiting for the day before her birthday to send an email to her husband with all the screenshots I have of her and my husband‘s text messages back-and-forth as well as audio recordings that I have I’m also tagging her on Facebook and all of her friends/ family and coworkers so they can see the type of person she is as well as my husband.”

“I would tag him, but he doesn’t have Facebook, but his whole name will be there, they’ll know. Is this too much?”

