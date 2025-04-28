A Mommy Makeover Gone Wrong Is One Of The Strangest Cases She’s Ever Worked On As A Lawyer

xy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Six years ago, Jasmine (@after.law) was a relatively new attorney and was working as an associate at a well-known firm.

The first case she handled on her own happened to be one of the most bizarre cases she had ever encountered to this day.

Her office received a phone call from a lady who claimed to have been in a car accident and was seeking legal assistance.

However, the lady would not share any more details about herself and specifically requested to speak with a female attorney. She was very evasive and suspicious.

When the call was transferred over to Jasmine, the woman apologized for not explaining her case more clearly at first, but she just did not feel comfortable talking to a male attorney about her injuries.

The woman, who we’ll call Christy, got into a car accident while driving home from the Atlanta airport. She was recently divorced, and after the divorce was finalized, she traveled out of the country to treat herself to a mommy makeover, which is a customized set of surgical procedures to help restore a woman’s bodily appearance after childbirth.

A day or two after this major procedure, Christy boarded a flight back to the United States. Once she landed, she found her car and started driving back home. On the road, an impaired driver of an 18-wheeler lost control of his vehicle and crashed into her car.

Her vehicle crashed into the median, flipped over multiple times, landed upside down, and caught on fire. Thankfully, she was okay and had no broken bones.

But during the impact, she had on her seatbelt, and the airbags went off, rupturing the chest augmentation she had gotten done just 36 hours prior to the accident. One of her implants had completely deflated.

xy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

When they met up at the office, Christy brought a Tupperware container and placed it on top of the conference table. Inside the container was her ruptured implant.

The container sat in Jasmine’s office for nearly two years because she was not allowed to get rid of any physical evidence until after the case was over.

They ended up reaching a settlement agreement, and the truck driver received the proper consequences for his actions.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan