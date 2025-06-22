Her 10-Year-Old Daughter Is Being Ruthlessly Bullied For Sticking Up For Another Kid In Class

The fifth grade should be all about fun and friendship bracelets, but some kids would rather make enemies and throw shade at their classmates.

TikToker Sarah (@sarahrosiee13) found out that her 10-year-old daughter, Sofia, is being bullied by another girl in her fifth-grade class. The bullying was pretty extreme and demonstrates just how severe preteen bullying has gotten over the years.

Sarah is also warning parents to keep a close eye on their kids’ phones, tablets, and other devices because you just never know what they’re being exposed to. She added that it is very important to talk to your kids about bullying.

In her video, she shared screenshots of the disturbing messages this girl sent to her daughter. They were written in language you wouldn’t expect to come from an 11-year-old girl. As soon as it happened, her daughter came to her immediately to show her the messages.

The girl called Sofia a bunch of names and slurs, all because she stuck up for another girl who was being bullied.

This 11-year-old girl also asked five different people for Sofia’s phone number in order to send her these nasty, hateful messages.

Sarah let the school know about the bullying, but was told there was nothing they could do about it because it happened outside of school.

The last screenshot she shared in her video was a message telling the girl that she would be “taking this to the police for bullying and harassment,” as well as the school principal.

Now, Sarah is seeking advice on what to do next since she knows the school won’t be much help.

Many TikTok users in the comments section agreed that going to the police would be the right thing to do because this type of behavior should have consequences.

“As a teacher, take this to the police. If you know who it is, the parent can actually face repercussions for their child’s bullying. The consequence varies by state, but in some states, it’s a fine. Others can be criminal charges,” commented one user.

“As a school counselor, you need to request the school file a bullying report and do a bullying investigation. If a parent, student, or teacher mentions the word bullying, an investigation should be done. Demand they do it, and if they refuse, take it to the top,” stated another.

“I honestly would take it to the police, principal, teachers, school board, anyone at this point. If she’s doing it to your daughter, she’s probably doing it to someone else. The other child may not feel as comfortable as yours to share with their parents,” suggested a third.

