Her Husband Set Her On Fire, And She’s Describing The Red Flags That She Missed

  |  
Jun 22, 2025
Follow Us
silhouette women with sunlight
NARANAT STUDIO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In 2018, TikToker Tonya (@burnedbeauty2018) was set on fire by her husband. They had been together for 15 years.

Now, she’s describing some of the red flags about him that she missed at the beginning of their relationship.

The first sign was his road rage. He would act completely insane right in front of her while they were in the car, even though he knew it made her uncomfortable.

The second sign was him wanting to move in with her very soon after they met because he didn’t have anywhere else to live.

Number three was that he consumed so much adult content that it became a problem. He also would not stop when she asked.

The fourth red flag was that he was extremely secretive. She wasn’t allowed to use his laptop or have his passwords to anything, and he hid papers in the closet.

Number five: he frequently gave her the silent treatment when he was angry at her. He would pout like a toddler whenever he was mad at her for being mad at him.

Lastly, he lied about everything. She had always tried to give him the benefit of the doubt but finally learned that he would never change.

In the caption of her video, she urged anyone going through this type of abuse to talk to a trusted friend or call a domestic violence organization for help.

silhouette women with sunlight
NARANAT STUDIO – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her story sparked a flood of comments from survivors who have been in similar situations. They also praised her for her strength and thanked her for raising awareness of domestic violence.

“Yeah, the road rage is a huge red flag. Driving reckless with you just means your life means nothing to them,” commented one user.

“Mine burned our house down when I tried evicting him (after beating me to oblivion). Had all the same traits. I am so sorry for your situation! But if we are silent, we suffer. You’re so strong to bring awareness to this,” stated another.

“Lying about everything is the biggest red flag. Never give them the benefit of the doubt. You are right! Your brain ain’t playing games with you!” exclaimed a third.

@burnedbeauty2018

NUMBER 6: Always walking 10 to 20 paces ahead of me even though I was practically running to keep up. Talk to a friend or call a domestic violence organization if you’re experiencing these things. It will NOT get better. They do NOT change. Love y’all!? #beauty #blackgirlmagic #makeup #burnsurvivor #domesticviolencesurvivor #narcissisticabuse #storytime #loveyourself #godisgoodallthetime #confidence

? Suspenseful and tense orchestra(1318015) – SoLaTiDo
By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

More About:

More from Human Interest:

She Got Confronted By A Mom After She Didn’t Hire Her Daughter For Showing Up To An Interview In Pajamas
June 21, 2025

She Got Confronted By A Mom After She Didn’t Hire Her Daughter For Showing Up To An Interview In Pajamas

By 

A Nasty Woman Made Her Leave The Theater In Tears Before She Got To See The Musical
June 21, 2025

A Nasty Woman Made Her Leave The Theater In Tears Before She Got To See The Musical

By 

She Says Men Gatekeep Financial Concepts, So She’s Explaining It To Women In Simple Terms
June 20, 2025

She Says Men Gatekeep Financial Concepts, So She’s Explaining It To Women In Simple Terms

By 

She Confronted Scientologists Who Were Hanging Around Outside Of Her House For Two Days
June 20, 2025

She Confronted Scientologists Who Were Hanging Around Outside Of Her House For Two Days

By 

She Served Nine Nasty Women Brunch Who Got Free Food And Tried To Get Her In Trouble
June 20, 2025

She Served Nine Nasty Women Brunch Who Got Free Food And Tried To Get Her In Trouble

By 

He Doesn’t Get Why Some People Won’t Eat Leftovers, Considering How Expensive Food Has Gotten
June 20, 2025

He Doesn’t Get Why Some People Won’t Eat Leftovers, Considering How Expensive Food Has Gotten

By 