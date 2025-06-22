Her Husband Set Her On Fire, And She’s Describing The Red Flags That She Missed

NARANAT STUDIO - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In 2018, TikToker Tonya (@burnedbeauty2018) was set on fire by her husband. They had been together for 15 years.

Now, she’s describing some of the red flags about him that she missed at the beginning of their relationship.

The first sign was his road rage. He would act completely insane right in front of her while they were in the car, even though he knew it made her uncomfortable.

The second sign was him wanting to move in with her very soon after they met because he didn’t have anywhere else to live.

Number three was that he consumed so much adult content that it became a problem. He also would not stop when she asked.

The fourth red flag was that he was extremely secretive. She wasn’t allowed to use his laptop or have his passwords to anything, and he hid papers in the closet.

Number five: he frequently gave her the silent treatment when he was angry at her. He would pout like a toddler whenever he was mad at her for being mad at him.

Lastly, he lied about everything. She had always tried to give him the benefit of the doubt but finally learned that he would never change.

In the caption of her video, she urged anyone going through this type of abuse to talk to a trusted friend or call a domestic violence organization for help.

Her story sparked a flood of comments from survivors who have been in similar situations. They also praised her for her strength and thanked her for raising awareness of domestic violence.

“Yeah, the road rage is a huge red flag. Driving reckless with you just means your life means nothing to them,” commented one user.

“Mine burned our house down when I tried evicting him (after beating me to oblivion). Had all the same traits. I am so sorry for your situation! But if we are silent, we suffer. You’re so strong to bring awareness to this,” stated another.

“Lying about everything is the biggest red flag. Never give them the benefit of the doubt. You are right! Your brain ain’t playing games with you!” exclaimed a third.

Emily Chan