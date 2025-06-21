A Nasty Woman Made Her Leave The Theater In Tears Before She Got To See The Musical

Restuccia Giancarlo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This week, TikToker Daven (@imdaven) decided to go to the theater. She got tickets to see Into the Woods and was super excited about the show. When she got to the lobby, there was a lady greeting people coming in to see the show.

Daven thought the lady didn’t see her or that she was in the wrong area, so she asked the man at the concession stand where she was supposed to go. She got her tickets and then went back to the lobby.

She saw the lady greeting the people in front of her, so obviously, she was next. However, the lady completely ignored Daven and greeted the man behind her.

There was no way that the lady could’ve missed her because she was standing right there, wearing a bright pink flowered dress.

The lady proceeded to chat with the other theatergoers while continuing to ignore Daven. So, Daven went back to the concession stand and asked to exchange her tickets. At least everyone else she talked to was super nice and helpful.

The kind of treatment she received from the lady was what made her stop going to the theater so often. She has found that when people don’t think you belong somewhere, they behave rudely toward you.

Fortunately, she did not let the incident ruin her week. Instead, she took herself out to dinner and made plans to see a show the following week.

Many TikTok users left a bunch of encouraging words in the comments section, and some could even relate to her experience.

“The theater is the one place where you’re not supposed to feel alone or out of place. Her nasty spirit means she’s the one who ‘didn’t belong.’ I’m so sorry you had this experience,” commented one user.

“You are amazing and beautiful and are so much better than that woman. She didn’t deserve to be blessed by your presence. You remember that. She doesn’t define you!” exclaimed another.

“I have been in your shoes, and I quit performing because of discrimination against my disability. It’s disgusting and awful, but it doesn’t define you!!” added someone else.

