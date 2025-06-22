Her Client Landed Her In Prison After She Didn’t Ask Them The Right Questions

peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You would think that becoming a lawyer would keep you out of prison, but in TikToker Rashmi Airan’s (@rashmi.airan) case, it landed her inside one.

It turns out that knowing the law doesn’t mean you’ll follow it. Here is her story.

So, Rashmi said she went to prison because she did not ask her client the right questions. At the time, her kids were only two and three years old, and her husband was a firefighter, so she was the breadwinner of the family.

They were struggling to get by, and she really needed this client. However, she acknowledges that this was no excuse for her actions.

She needed this client so badly that she was willing to jump in without doing the due diligence. Her desperation clouded her judgment.

She eventually got indicted for bank fraud seven years later because she failed to report to her client’s bank that her client would get a financial benefit after buying a property.

In a comment, she clarified that a seller was selling condos and promised that the condos would be rented by their management company, and her client would receive a monthly payment of the rent money.

Her client was given a rental guarantee for two years.

Rashmi’s mistake was not telling the client’s bank about the rental guarantee. When she finally got indicted, she took the plea deal, took responsibility for her actions, and lost her license to practice law.

peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Now, she’s turned her experience into a cautionary tale not just for lawyers but for anyone dealing with high-stakes professional pressure.

In the comments section, several TikTok users couldn’t understand why a minor error could result in prison while major crimes often go unpunished.

Others applauded Rashmi for her transparency and accountability, noting that many white-collar crimes are misunderstood.

“You had no role. The sole responsible parties of that crisis are the big banks, mortgage brokers, and rating agencies,” stated one user.

“The justice system is a joke. A murderer can walk away, but a lawyer that makes a mere documentation mistake gets prison?” questioned another.

“Thank you for sharing. I have a parent who was in for a similar white collar crime. It’s such a wild experience that doesn’t get talked about often. Meanwhile, there are actual criminals abound,” commented a third.

@rashmi.airan Replying to @Recinzione What I did that landed me in Federal Prison. ? original sound – Rashmi Airan

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan