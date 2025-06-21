She Got Confronted By A Mom After She Didn’t Hire Her Daughter For Showing Up To An Interview In Pajamas

Jun 21, 2025
As a human resources manager, TikToker Lauren (@lonestarflower) is in charge of hiring people, and she has seen her fair share of bad job interviews.

One time, she interviewed a candidate and decided they wouldn’t be the best fit. However, that candidate’s mother confronted her, angrily demanding to know why her child did not get the job.

According to Lauren, the woman’s daughter had arrived at the interview wearing pajamas and Crocs. She also couldn’t tell her the name of the company or answer many of the questions.

Lauren had to tell the girl to leave the interview early because she was actually talking on the phone during the interview.

After hearing all this, the mother said that the description sounded like her daughter. Yet, she was ready to report Lauren for not hiring her kid.

Overall, Lauren’s experience highlights the importance of preparation and professionalism in the interview process.

Clearly, getting your mother to come into the workplace and argue on your behalf will not win you any points. It just goes to show that not all candidates take interviews seriously, and a major part of the problem is the lack of parenting.

This example demonstrates how not to help your child get hired in 2025, or ever.

In the comments section, many people dropped their own stories about witnessing parents trying to interfere in their kids’ job interviews.

They pointed out that a parent showing up alongside their child for an interview proves they are not right for the job.

“We had a 22-year-old kid come in for an interview, and his dad came with. Dad threw a fit because he wasn’t allowed to be in the interview as well. We ended up not following through with the interview and asked them both to leave,” commented one person.

“I had a coworker who got fired, and her mom came in and demanded she get her job back. She was in her 20’s! And they let her come back,” shared another.

“I know a recruiting coordinator at a large corporate law firm who was contacted by the mother of an actual lawyer who was not hired by the firm. This was not a kid. This was a full-blown adult attorney,” added a third.

By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

