She Says Men Gatekeep Financial Concepts, So She’s Explaining It To Women In Simple Terms

As a woman, have you ever tried to ask a simple question about money—like what an index fund is or how compound interest works—only to be met with a condescending smirk and a reply that sounds more like a riddle than anything else?

Some men like to gatekeep financial concepts like it’s an exclusive secret club where no girls are allowed.

Money affects everyone, and learning how to build a financial portfolio or get out of debt should be accessible to everyone.

TikToker Becca Bloom (@beccaxbloom) is sharing the wealth by explaining finance to women in simple terms. Most of the time, these concepts are overcomplicated to keep women out.

First, she breaks down what a stock buyback means. It is basically when a company buys back its own shares to make them rarer and more expensive. She compared it to a girl taking down thirst traps on Instagram “to make the remaining ones hit harder.”

“So, she has less posts on Instagram overall, but the remaining ones seem better and have higher engagement,” said Becca.

Next, we have a trade deficit, which is when a country buys more from other countries than it sells to them. It’s like when you buy more clothes from other people’s Poshmark pages, but no one is buying anything from yours.

Therefore, you’re always giving money to other people while your closet isn’t getting anything in return.

Finally, there is a foreign exchange reserve, and that’s just when a country saves for a rainy day. For example, you could keep pesos, euros, and an old Sephora gift card with leftover money on it, just in case.

Several TikTok users in the comments section were grateful for Becca’s explanations and encouraged her to continue making more finance-related content.

“I’m so here for this. It took an immense amount of effort to learn financial literacy because I felt it was so gatekept in my adolescence,” wrote one user.

“The way you explained it instantly clicked in my brain. Thank you so much for this,” commented another.

“I think more women need to get into finance and economics because the world would just be a better place,” stated a third.

