How To Stay Warm While Also Looking Stylish This Winter

NesolenayaAleksandra - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Winter is by far the hardest season to remain fashionable. When you wake up on a freezing morning with tasks to check off your to-do list, there’s nothing more tempting than throwing on some sweatpants, a crew neck, and your puffer jacket and calling it a day.

While that can be a seriously comfy (and cute) look from time to time, living in oversized clothing for the rest of the winter will have its downsides.

First of all, wearing variations of basically the same outfit day in and day out can start to make your life feel monotonous and boring, which in turn can lead to a lack of motivation. And if you already tend to suffer the colder weather blues, this can be detrimental.

Secondly, you will definitely lose your own unique sense of style. This may not sound important to some, but aside from looking more put-together, your personal fashion can help you feel more, well, like you, even as we trudge through the chillier months.

This is critical for maintaining our mental well-being and staying inspired when the forecast is practically begging us to just rot on the couch all day.

Now, you may already know all of this but still struggle to put together winter outfits that are cozy while still fashionable. If you can relate, have no fear. Here are our top tips for staying both stylish and warm this winter.

1. Layer Like Your Life Depends On It

Sure, sweatshirts alone can help keep you toasty, but they get old quickly. Instead, keep your outfits fresh and interesting by mixing and matching different layering pieces.

The best thing about this technique is how many directions you can go with it. Plus, you can use all those neutral or “basic” pieces in your closet, compiling them together to create a fun new look.

NesolenayaAleksandra – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Just keep in mind that your first layer should be fitted, and every layer added thereafter can become looser. If you have a long-sleeve and fitted body suit, for instance, wear it underneath a sweater vest or buttoned cardigan. Then, layer a long-line coat on top.

And if you feel like your layering is becoming bulky, and you’d like to add some definition back into your silhouette, you can always introduce a belt to cinch your waist.

2. Switch Up Statement Coats

If you’re still rocking an old ski jacket, I get it. They’re bulky, warm, and easy to throw on. But to take your winter fashion to the next level, the importance of statement coats cannot be emphasized enough.

These long pieces of outerwear are the perfect cherry on top of any outfit, no matter how simple or complex it is. If you’re running to the grocery store, wearing some regular sneakers, jeans, a sweater, and a beanie, tossing on a statement coat will immediately elevate it.

There’s no shortage of adorable coats on the market, from wool coats to trench coats and even long leather jackets. And if you’re worried about staying warm, just layer up underneath and use your top coat to tie your silhouette together.

3. Tights To The Rescue

When temperatures approach freezing, the idea of wearing a skirt may seem ridiculous. But if you have the right tools in your closet, you can make any outfit work in winter weather.

Before you set out on a search for new tights, though, you have to know what to look for. Keep an eye out for the denier percentage or the fiber thickness. The more denier there is, the thicker and warmer your tights will be.

To stay extra warm, you can spring for 100% denier wool tights. Wear them underneath leather shorts, a tucked-in sweater, and a long overcoat with high boots for a bold outfit. Or, pair the tights with a dress for any fancy winter occasion.

4. Don’t Forget About Footwear

A bright-colored or cool-looking shoe can do wonders for any look. Yet, most people tend to stock up on sandals and heels for the warmer months, neglecting their winter footwear collection.

If your shoe spread needs an update, there are tons of adorable, warm, and sturdy choices on the market. Combat boots are always a classic, and fur-lined leather boots can add some texture to your look. Even tall Uggs are making a comeback.

If you want to wear some chunky loafers or heels, though, don’t feel like you can’t. Rather, invest in some high-quality cashmere socks or tights to add an extra layer of warmth.

5. Accessories Are Key

Last but not least, you can always add more intrigue to a look with a bit of accessorizing. In the winter, I prefer to do this by buying outwear in colors and textures that make a statement.

It’s easy to put together a neutral-toned outfit using the basics you already have in your closet. So, if you have a bold red scarf or a chunky knit hat, it’ll be simple to spruce it up.

When buying your outerwear, just think about pops of color that would make the most sense with your current wardrobe. Then, you can mix and match anything from fuzzy earmuffs to leather gloves with countless cozy outfits to create looks that feel brand new.