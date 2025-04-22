He Ditched His Girlfriend At A Wedding After She Told The Bride He Used To Be In Love With Her

Over this past weekend, this 27-year-old man attended a wedding for one of his friends. This friend isn’t someone he’s extremely close to currently, but they used to be back when they were in college, and they do keep in touch.

As for the bride, she’s someone he flirted with, but they never hooked up or anything like that. He had a crush on the bride, and he did tell his 26-year-old girlfriend about it.

He had a ton of fun at the wedding, and he and his girlfriend got all dressed up. While there, they enjoyed some drinks and dancing.

But then he caught his girlfriend talking with the bride alone at the bar. They were laughing and smiling, and it seemed like they were fine.

When his girlfriend finished speaking to the bride, though, the bride began acting off around him. One of the bridesmaids approached him later on and filled him in that his girlfriend revealed to the bride that he had been in love with her, so she had to ‘watch herself’ that night.

“I honestly didn’t know what to say. I confronted my girlfriend about it, and she didn’t deny it,” he explained.

“She said, ‘I didn’t want to cause drama, but I thought she deserved to know the history.’ I told her there was no history, and even if there had been, saying something like that at someone else’s wedding was completely out of line.”

“She got SUPER defensive. Said I was blowing it out of proportion and caring more about the bride’s feelings than hers. I told her I was embarrassed, hurt, and honestly kind of shocked by how casually she’d tried to stir the pot at someone else’s wedding.”

His girlfriend dismissed him, said he had to move on already, and accused him of creating a scene. He ultimately ditched her at the wedding and drove off without her in his car.

He knew she could get a ride with a friend or something, as it’s not like she didn’t know other guests at the wedding.

His girlfriend finally did get a ride home, but since then, she’s been insisting that he abandoned her. Some of her friends have reached out to him to say that he embarrassed her and he’s a terrible guy for doing that.

“I don’t feel like I was wrong to walk away, but I was just super upset, and I’m starting to think the way I handled it was a bit over the top,” he concluded.

