She Called Off Her Wedding After She Found Out Her Fiancé Was Cheating With Her Best Friend

Four years ago, this 26-year-old woman started dating her 27-year-old fiancé, and a year ago, he proposed to her.

She was under the impression that their bond was pretty unbreakable, and they never argued about a thing. Her fiancé is the kindest man she’s ever been with, and she was looking forward to their wedding day.

But then, when her fiancé let his mom know that they were engaged, that’s when it all came crashing down. She was in the same room as her fiancé and his mom when he broke the news, and she could see his mom make a face.



“She pulled him into another room, and I couldn’t hear what they said, but I saw my fiancée’s face as if he had been screamed at,” she explained.

“My MIL soon after apologized and excused herself from our apartment. After I asked him what happened, he didn’t really answer me; he just said that it was ‘mom and son stuff.’ I didn’t put pressure on it, but it left a very bad taste in my mouth.”

She then told her best friend about it all, and her best friend quickly switched topics, which she found odd. She was expecting her best friend to point out how strange her fiancé was acting.

But no, her best friend reminded her she should put all of her attention on the wedding instead of worrying about what had gone down with her fiancé and his mom.



A couple of days after that, she had a meeting with her wedding coordinator, but her fiancé was at work and could not join her.

Her fiancé’s sister said she was happy to come along and help, and she was excited about this as she thought it could bring them closer together.

Her fiancé’s sister was acting like she was uneasy, but she figured perhaps she found the planning process overwhelming.

At the meeting, her fiancé’s sister spoke to her privately and said she had a secret to share with her. Her fiancé’s sister then let her know that her fiancé and best friend were cheating on her behind her back.

Apparently, her fiancé’s mom found out about the cheating, and her fiancé had promised he would dump her before the wedding.

“I was gobsmacked, I asked if she was sure of this and she said it’s what she’s heard, so not 100% sure,” she continued.

“I confronted him about this, and he only responded by getting mad at his sister and me for believing ‘gossip.’ I tried to understand, but as the days went on, I couldn’t handle the nerves, and I left for my cousins’ apartment.”

“This morning, I sent out an email and messages to all my family members, saying that the wedding was cancelled. I really want to confront my best friend, but I know she will deny everything. With the wedding being so close, I couldn’t handle the anxiety I felt. He has been exploding my phone with messages since I left, and I don’t know what to do.”

What advice do you have for her?

