Her Best Friend Accused Her Of Trying To Steal Her Spotlight, Then Kicked Her Out Of The Bridal Party

After five years in a relationship, this 29-year-old woman’s 30-year-old best friend, Emily, got engaged. Then, her boyfriend unexpectedly proposed to her on the same exact weekend while they were on a family vacation.

She waited until Emily announced her engagement on social media to say something about her own engagement, as she was concerned about taking attention away from Emily.

While Emily did offer up her congratulations, she was clearly not happy. She chalked it all up to Emily being stressed out about wedding planning, since it’s not an easy feat, and Emily has to be the center of attention.

She adores Emily, and she doesn’t fault her for this being a part of her character. As time went on, she kept on supporting Emily.

She went to fittings with her, took days off of work to check out wedding venues, and assisted with creating decorations.

Three months ago, one of the other bridesmaids informed her that she had been kicked out of the wedding party, but Emily never said anything about it to her.

“When I confronted Emily, she said, and I quote: ‘I just feel like this is my year and your engagement is kind of overshadowing things. You’ve always had a way of unintentionally taking the spotlight.’ I was floored,” she explained.

She questioned Emily about what she had done to make Emily believe that, and Emily simply responded that she got engaged on the same weekend she did.

She reminded Emily that she had nothing to do with her own proposal; it was a surprise. She also stalled on announcing her engagement so Emily wouldn’t feel like she took any attention away from her.

Emily insisted she was a spotlight stealer and tried to say she could prove it time and time again. Emily concluded by saying she should attend the wedding as a guest so as to save them the stress.

She spent days crying her eyes out, as Emily has been her bestie since they were back in high school. She couldn’t picture being excluded from the bridal party over something that didn’t even happen.

To make it all worse, this is now causing problems in her own family.

“My cousin, who is also friends with Emily, sided with her. She told the whole family that I was trying to compete with Emily, that I “rushed” my engagement, and that I was being ‘toxic,'” she added.

“She even said I ‘weaponized my engagement’ to make Emily feel inferior. WHAT? Now, half my extended family isn’t speaking to me (we are all extremely close with Emily’s family). My mom is begging me to “make peace,” even though I didn’t start this.”

“My fiancé is furious and says I shouldn’t go to the wedding at all. I honestly don’t even know if I want to anymore. So here I am. Alone, heartbroken, and somehow the villain in a story I didn’t write.”

What advice do you have for her?

