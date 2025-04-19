Her Family’s Upset About Her Stepdaughter’s Inheritance, So They’re Excluding Her From Easter

This 43-year-old woman has an 18-year-old stepdaughter named Sophie, who has been in her life for the last six years.

Sophie is autistic, and she has a tough time expressing herself. Her tone and affection always sound not quite right to other people.

“She often comes off robotic or cold unless she actively tries otherwise. Despite her issues and not being blood, she got really close with my mother,” she explained.

“Despite the shorter time, mum really saw Sophie as a granddaughter as real as the others. And while Sophie doesn’t show it physically, she really loved her.”

“Mum passed away two months ago and had decided to leave Sophie all her jewelry and books. However, because of her condition, Sophie didn’t show any real emotion or hurt. With my mother supposedly ‘favouring’ her over my nieces and nephew, my family got really offended at her lack of visible care.”

Her 38-year-old sister feels their nieces should get their mom’s jewelry instead of Sophie, since Sophie is acting like she does not care about their mom’s passing.

Her family thinks Sophie is ‘heartless’ and that’s why they’re so upset about the jewelry being in her possession.

Just because Sophie didn’t shed tears doesn’t mean she is lacking emotions, but her family will not consider this position.

She stuck up for Sophie and told her family that Sophie did love her mom, but they still didn’t listen, so she gave them some time and space to calm down.

“But yesterday, my siblings let me know she isn’t allowed to come to Easter with the rest of the family. Specifically her; my daughter, and I are still welcome apparently,” she continued.

“I’m pretty furious about it all, but I don’t want to just burn it all down and cut them off. My sister has been there for me in the past, and normally isn’t like this. I don’t know how to deal with this.”

“I get if they don’t understand her quirks, but they need to at least respect her and understand she isn’t what they think. How can I fix their misunderstanding and hurt?”

