Her Boyfriend Got Two Other Girls Pregnant And Kept Them A Secret From Her

Three years ago, this 27-year-old woman started dating her 36-year-old boyfriend, and she is child-free. As for her boyfriend, he’s the father of four different children with four different girls, and he kept half of them a secret from her.

One of these girls she is aware of, and her boyfriend knocked that girl up when they went on a break. When she found out that girl was pregnant, she got over it and kept on dating her boyfriend.

“I found out he was speaking to her behind my back a month later when she reached out to me and told me. Chose to stay again,” she explained.

“Now l’ve come to find out that he has a SECOND woman pregnant. He actively sees her, stays over, and has keys even to her home!! Both women claim he SAID he wanted a family and loves them. They both claim he ‘love bombed’ them.”

Her boyfriend swears that he doesn’t care about his baby mamas or their kids that he fathered, since they do nothing to ‘serve him’ or add any value to his life.

He then tried to say she should be perfectly accepting of his affairs, and since he’s a man, he should be allowed to do whatever he pleases.

How manipulative is that? Well, her boyfriend shattered her heart and her trust along with it, and she can’t believe where she’s standing today.

Their relationship certainly began in a starkly different way, and she’s upset to find that following their break, their relationship has spiraled into the worst thing imaginable.

She loves her boyfriend, but she’s not seeing how she can get over this or manage to forgive him for what he did to her.

“So many things he says and does show selfishness. Am I dating a narcissist??” she wondered.

I think the better question is, do you think it’s time for her to dump her boyfriend?

