Her Boyfriend Insulted Her Parenting Skills In A Restaurant, And She’s Still Hurt Over It

Last night, this woman, her mom, her boyfriend, and her daughter went to a restaurant to have dinner together. This was the first time she and her boyfriend put their daughter into a booster seat instead of a high chair.

Her daughter was not very well behaved that evening, and that’s so unlike her, so she suspects it’s just due to her daughter entering her terrible twos.

“Well, little miss was acting a…fool the whole time trying to grab anything and everything she could, throwing things, coloring on her bread, etc.,” she explained.

She and her boyfriend were both shocked at how their daughter was conducting herself in the restaurant.

Her boyfriend was having a difficult time managing their daughter, though he was not trying to correct her behavior or tell her she couldn’t do something.

Her boyfriend grew increasingly frustrated and then took his anger out on her instead of taking matters into his own hands.

“He then blurted out, “You could help me. Why don’t you be a mom??” The snark with which he said it took me back so hard,” she said.

“He knows how hard I try to. He knows that I constantly worry if I’m a good mom, or if I’m doing everything right for her….”

“Here’s the twist, though– I have an almost 16 y/o son that he’s close with. He’s heard all my fears and anxieties twice over. He knows that all I ever wanted to be was a mom since I was a kid.”

Additionally, she has PCOS, so the fact that she was able to have two kids is miraculous, and that makes her even more worried about being the best mom she can be.

She snapped back at her boyfriend that it’s not her first time raising a child, and it’s on him to learn how to be a better dad.

Her mom had to step in and calm them both down, but honestly, she’s still feeling deeply hurt over her boyfriend insulting her parenting skills.

She’s curious if she’s in the wrong for not being able to let this go and for still feeling so upset about what happened at dinner.

What do you think, and what advice do you have for her?

