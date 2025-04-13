She’s Issuing A PSA About The Dangers Of Mulch For Dogs After Her Pup Got Sick

Justyna - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

It’s that time of year again—when everyone is back outside doing yard work and sprucing up their outdoor space in preparation for the warmer weather to come.

TikToker Amanda (@smalltownalabamagirl) is one of those people. She recently bought several bags of mulch since they were on sale at the home improvement store. She has already put out 93 bags of mulch and has a truck full of even more.

But there’s something she wants all pet owners to know before they start mulching. Amanda is issuing a PSA about the dangers of mulch for dogs. Last year, one of her dogs got sick from eating mulch.

One morning, she had gotten up to go outside and feed her dogs before leaving for work. She noticed that one of the dogs was behaving strangely and seemed lethargic. So, she told her husband to take the dog to the vet.

Later, the vet informed them that their dog had a large mass in his stomach. They did some tests and X-rays, but could not find out what the dog had eaten.

The only option left was exploratory surgery. It turned out that their dog had small pieces of plastic, metal, and twine in his stomach.

The amount of debris that the vet removed was enough to fill a plastic sandwich bag. The vet bill cost them $1,000.

Amanda and her husband searched the backyard to figure out what their dog could’ve eaten. They couldn’t find anything until they started digging around in the mulch. That’s when they found pieces of plastic and metal in the mulch.

So, this year, Amanda and her husband switched mulch brands and made sure to check the mulch as they were laying it down.

“Please, when you put mulch down this year, make sure you don’t have parts and pieces in there that could potentially cost you your dog’s life or a very, very expensive vet bill,” Amanda concluded.

Many TikTok users appreciated Amanda’s message, and some listed the reasons they stopped using mulch altogether.

“I stopped using mulch and started using ground cover plants, better for the soil and looks prettier,” commented one user.

“Our bug exterminator said to never use mulch unless you want termites and other invasive bugs,” shared another.

“We found doll parts in our mulch! So we only use organic now,” stated someone else.

