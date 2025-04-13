Her Ex-Husband Showed Up At Her House Asking For Help With His Affair Baby, So She Slammed The Door In His Face

goodluz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

After spending twelve years in her marriage, this 40-year-old woman got divorced from her 42-year-old husband.

Her now ex-husband actually cheated on her with a 25-year-old girl, whom he then got married to and had a baby with.

Imagine her surprise when her ex recently popped up at her house begging for help with the newborn he had with his affair partner.

“He’s still jobless, she’s dealing with postpartum issues, and he literally showed up at my door with the baby asking me to help out for a few weeks because I know how to do this,” she explained.

“I told him, nope, not my baby, not my problem. I already raised our kids, and I’m not about to raise the one he had with the woman he left me for.”

She slammed the door in her ex’s face, and that was it. There was no way she was going to help him out of the mess he got himself into.

What’s crazy to her is that her ex’s family feels she’s self-centered for refusing to be there for her ex in his time of need.

She’s having a hard time understanding how her ex-in-laws are quick to judge her, yet they’re not jumping in to help her ex out, which she thinks they should do if they’re so upset about it.

Her own mom believes she should help her ex out, but to be fair, she’s done being the person who has to bail him out of problems he’s created all on his own.

Also, her mom is treating her like she’s somehow the one ruining everything when she’s just trying to enforce some boundaries in her life.

She’s left wondering if she is wrong for wanting peace over helping babysit her ex-husband’s affair baby.

What do you think?



