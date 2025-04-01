Her Dad Called Off His Engagement After His Fiancée Demanded To Have Access To The Insurance Money Her Late Mom Left And Disapproved Of Her Skipping College

Three years ago, this 17-year-old girl’s dad began dating a woman named Sue, and he proposed back in October.

Her dad and Sue talked a lot about what their future together would look like. Sue mentioned she wants children of her own, and her dad already has three other children aside from her. Her siblings are eight, ten, and eleven, and their mom sadly passed away six years ago.

“Obviously, I don’t know everything that happened, but from what I know, Sue was “okay” with not having bio kids, and she said we’d be enough, but she wanted to be an equal parent and adult in the family,” she explained.

“Not so much with me. She had realized the ship had sailed. But with my siblings, she expected to be a 50% decision maker and someone who had access to everything for them.”

“This included the life insurance money from my mom that was split between me and my siblings. She said she wanted to know everything we had and where it was, and she wanted to be a part of how we’d spend it.”

Now, Sue firmly feels that you should go to an excellent college, even if it costs a fortune, and get a realistic degree.

Sue was against them using the money from their mom to do things their mom had expressed would be good ideas, like attending trade school, purchasing a home, or traveling.

Her dad made it clear to Sue that he wasn’t supportive of her having access to the money their mom left them, and they got into many arguments over that money.

“He also told her it would be up to my siblings what kind of role she had, and he pointed out that none of my siblings called her mom yet and may never,” she added.

“She said as long as she was treated as one, she didn’t need the title. The breakup happened after my dad and I had discussed more about my plans for after graduation next month (crazy to think about!!).”

“I’m not going to college and I have a placement at a bakery where I’m basically apprenticing for the next two years after graduation. Dad supports this 100%.”

As you can imagine, Sue wasn’t on board with her skipping college. She feels thankful that Sue is out of her life, since she’s convinced Sue would have pushed her siblings into doing what she wanted them to do.

Sue was the kind of woman who was happy to impose her dreams on her little siblings since she does not have her own kids.

Sue even told her that she was wasting time and money on wanting to pursue baking and she made her feel bad for not going for a college degree.

“She also stated my siblings would benefit from two parents making decision for them instead of one,” she said.

“After she moved out it was so clear dad was bummed and I tried to help cheer him up but he took the breakup hard. My siblings didn’t take it hard. They actually didn’t have any issues after Sue was gone. And that’s something my dad clearly can’t accept.”

“He’s corrected them for being so okay. Telling them they should be more upset that Sue was gone, and especially my baby brother, who was only 5 when Dad started dating her.”

Her dad just cannot understand why they don’t miss Sue at all, since she was in their lives for the last three years.

She had a private chat with her dad and said that she understands he’s having a tough time with the breakup, but that doesn’t give him the right to try to force feelings on her siblings about it.

She tried to make her dad see that it’s coming across like he wants her siblings to plead with him to get back together with Sue.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to try to be so honest with her dad.

