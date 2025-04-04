Her Husband Kept His Affair Child A Secret From Her, And Now The Other Woman Expects Them To Be On The Same Team

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Unfortunately, this 33-year-old woman knows her marriage to her 42-year-old husband is over after she found out that he kept his affair child a secret from her.

It was only on Tuesday that her husband finally told her the truth and confessed to having a one-night stand with his 40-year-old friend.

Her husband’s friend was also not single back when they slept together, and she gave birth to their child more than a year ago.

“She knew all along that my husband could be the father, but she allowed her spouse to remain in her and her son’s life, believing he was the dad,” she explained.

Her husband and his friend hadn’t spoken since then, though two days after Christmas, her husband’s friend contacted him, saying he had a son.

A paternity test was performed, proving her husband is the father of his friend’s kid. Over the last three months, her husband has been acting strangely, and she chalked it up to him encountering a tough spot.

She did her best to try to connect with him and improve their marriage, however, he continued to shut down. She now knows that her husband has been pulling back, as he desperately believed that would help him to hide the truth from her.

“We’ve been together for 13 years, and I feel completely shattered. It’s like grieving a loss, except he’s still here. I’m heartbroken, confused, and terrified about what’s next,” she added.

“He’s moved out, and I’m trying to process everything. I’m not ready to let him go, but I don’t know how to move forward either.”

“Is this something that can be worked out in your opinion? Has anyone been in a situation like this? How do you begin to heal and find yourself again?”

Adding to the mess, her husband’s friend got a hold of her and insisted she would like them to be on the same team when it comes to forging a bond between their kids.

She and her husband have an 11-year-old son together, and her husband’s affair partner believes they can all be friends in this case.

Her son is aware of the affair, and he doesn’t want to get to know this woman or her kid, even though the little boy is his half-brother.

She respects her son’s wishes, and she finds it disappointing that her husband’s affair partner is not acting like she’s accountable for anything.

She let her son know that if he changes his mind in the future and does want to develop a relationship with his half-brother somewhere down the line, she will fully support him.

“I just feel completely alone and scared for the future. I’m usually strong, but this is so far out of my comfort zone,” she continued.

“Any advice on how to cope, advice on how to move forward, advice from anyone who stayed and was able to work it out, or just some encouragement, would mean the world right now.”

What advice do you have for her, and do you think it’s possible for her to save her marriage?

