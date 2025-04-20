Her Sister Locked Her Dog Up Without Food Or Water For Days, So She’s Refusing To Babysit For Her

This 28-year-old woman’s older sister, who is 32, spent years struggling to start a family. Then, just last year, her sister finally got pregnant and had a baby boy, and her whole family was thrilled.

“My sister called him her miracle baby, and honestly, I didn’t mind the attention he got until things got weird,” she prefaced.

For some context, she has a 5-year-old golden retriever named Benny, whom she thinks is the sweetest dog in the world. Everyone in her family adored the pup, too, even her sister, leading up to her nephew’s birth.

But then, after her sister welcomed her baby into the world, everything changed. It all began when she brought Benny with her as she visited her sister’s house one day, and the dog couldn’t have been more well-behaved. Benny just sat on his mat, barely moving, and didn’t even bark.

Nonetheless, her nephew started crying, and her sister tried to blame it on Benny. Her sister believed her dog was making the baby nervous and actually asked her to put Benny outside, even though it was the dead of winter.

“I said no and left early. That was strike one,” she said.

Next, for her following visit, things escalated when her sister claimed not to want Benny around the baby at all. She didn’t try to fight her sister on this and just stopped bringing her pup with her despite feeling like something was off.

However, her final straw came when she had to go out of town for a weekend, and her sister’s place was getting fumigated. So, her sister started begging her to stay at her house, and she agreed.

Well, when she eventually returned home on Sunday night, she found Benny hiding under her bed, trembling, and looking terrified.

“I found out my sister locked him in the laundry room for two days straight because he was staring too much, and that made the baby fussy. No food or water bowl, just locked him,” she revealed.

After discovering Benny like that, she immediately lost it on her sister, making it clear that she was never welcome in her house again. She also pointed out how lucky her sister was that she didn’t contact animal services.

That was a month ago, though, and more recently, her sister has started going back to work. And for some reason, her sister had the nerve to turn to her for help, even after treating her dog so horribly.

“Suddenly, I’m my sister’s first choice for free childcare. She wants me to watch her baby two days a week,” she explained.

She turned her sister’s childcare request down, too, and got accused of being both selfish and bitter. Her sister stated she didn’t understand what it meant to “love family unconditionally,” and since then, her mom has also gotten involved.

Her mom’s taken her sister’s side, blaming her for being cruel instead of helpful. Yet, in her mind, this situation isn’t just about her dog.

“It’s about how she treated something I love without remorse and now expects me to drop everything and help her like nothing happened,” she vented.

Still, with both her sister and her mom against her on this, she’s unsure if refusing to babysit because of what happened with Benny is really so unreasonable or not.

Would you want to babysit for someone who blatantly mistreated your pet? Does her sister deserve her help after that?

