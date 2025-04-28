He’s A Former Teacher Saying We Should Leave Kids Behind If They Can’t Perform

A former teacher is making waves by suggesting that kids should repeat a grade if they can’t keep up academically. It is one of the biggest problems in education today.

In a viral video, TikToker Nate (@neurodivergent_nate) argued that the “No Child Left Behind Act” has school districts more concerned with moving kids through the system even when they’re clearly falling behind.

Nowadays, students are struggling with concepts they should’ve mastered many grade levels ago. But because they are continuously being pushed into the next grade and being introduced to new content, they are unable to catch up.

“We need to start leaving kids behind that aren’t performing at grade level. How are students getting moved up to different grade levels when they are absent for more than half the year, when they can’t even perform their grade level competencies?” Nate stated in the video.

He pointed out that underperforming kids get the same outcomes of moving on to the next grade as kids who are actually able to complete the lessons, which isn’t fair to any of the students.

“No Child Left Behind truly left thousands of children behind. We need to bring back holding students behind who are not performing at grade level,” he asserted.

The “No Child Left Behind Act” was passed in 2001 by former president George W. Bush. It was meant to hold schools accountable for children’s success in the classroom.

However, most professionals agree that it has been detrimental to students’ progress by standardizing classroom curriculums and discouraging the practice of holding kids back.

And, according to many teachers and educators, there just isn’t enough additional help for students who are struggling.

Academic problems could be a sign of deeper issues, such as a learning disability, mental health battles, or personal struggles at home. Kids are falling through the cracks as teachers are being overworked.

In the comments section, many TikTok users agreed with Nate’s view, especially since they have had firsthand experience with students’ poor academic performance.

“My husband teaches middle school, and he has students who can’t do single-digit addition,” commented one user.

“Yes!!! I teach fifth-grade English, and I have students reading at a grade 2 level, never handed in a single homework assignment, but I’m supposed to pass them onward. How?!?!?” wrote another.

“My brother got pushed to 7th grade without knowing his full ABCs. I asked his teachers about holding him back this year, and they refused. He is struggling,” chimed in a third.

