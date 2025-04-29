His Parents Want Him To Reconsider Getting Married After His Fiancée Pushed Him To Use His Inheritance On A Destination Wedding

Money has a way of changing people, and not for the better. Not too long ago, this 28-year-old man got an inheritance from his grandma following her passing.

His grandma insisted that the money was only for him and for the future he’s building. A couple of months ago, he got engaged to his fiancée, Hannah, and they have been with one another for the last four years.

Before he gave Hannah a ring, they talked at length about what their wedding would look like. They both said they didn’t want anything over the top, and instead, they would pick a tiny wedding.

Over the last few weeks, Hannah has brought up changing their plans and booking a big venue. That didn’t bother him, but Hannah then said she wanted a lavish dress and other things they weren’t planning on.

“We had a few disagreements and were working on compromising on a few things budget-wise (note: my parents wanted to pay for the wedding, and her parents wanted to help out a bit as well),” he explained.

“Everything was mostly fine until last night, when both our families went out to dinner after touring a potential venue. Hannah shows me some pictures and says she wants a destination wedding in the Maldives.”

He pulled Hannah aside and questioned her about their original plans, since clearly she was deviating from that greatly.

He then wanted to know who she thought would pay for such an extravagant wedding, since his parents couldn’t afford to pitch in much, and he didn’t want to take advantage of their kindness.

Hannah said they could pay for her new dream wedding with their inheritance. She referred to the money as theirs, not his, even though she didn’t inherit it; he did.

“I reminded her what my grandmother’s wishes were, and she responded that it’s our money and a wedding counts as ‘building a future,'” he added.

“I said that I think that money could be put to better use and she said I was being stingy right before her mother came over to us and started saying things like ‘you can’t put a price on love’ and ‘now’s not the time to worry about money and prenups and what not.'”

“As I was asking Hannah’s mother, ‘who said anything about prenups just yet?’ My parents, as well as Hannah’s father, came over. Both of our mothers got into it, and we each went our separate ways for the night once things got under control somewhat. My parents are telling me not to budge and had a conversation with me about reevaluating marrying Hannah.”

His parents and Hannah’s parents are livid with one another. As for him, he knows it’s smarter to spend the money on anything other than this wedding Hannah is pushing for.

Hannah wants him to spend close to a quarter of his inheritance all on the wedding, so that’s a large sum of money.

He’s left wondering if he’s wrong for not supporting Hannah’s lavish wedding.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

