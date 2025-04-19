She Dumped Her Boyfriend After He Made Her Raise His Daughter Because She’s Not Prepared To Be A Parent

pikselstock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For close to two years, this 21-year-old girl dated her 27-year-old boyfriend. Her boyfriend has full-custody of his five-year-old daughter, as his baby mama left them not long after giving birth.

Back when she began seeing her boyfriend, she clearly stated to him that she was not prepared to be a parent, so she didn’t want to be pushed into the role of playing mom to his daughter.

She expressed her interest in having kids in the future, but not while she’s still so young and navigating what she wants in life.

Her boyfriend respected that, but later on, his actions did not match his words.

“At first, I was just ‘dad’s girlfriend,’ but that quickly turned into bedtime routines, school pickups, packing lunches, and being the emotional support system for both of them,” she explained.

“I love that little girl. She’s smart, kind, and so innocent. But I never got to choose this. It got to the point where he stopped trying. He’d drop her off with me for entire weekends while he went out.”

“If I said anything, I was ‘selfish,’ ‘immature,’ or ‘not woman enough to handle real life.’ He weaponized the fact that his daughter saw me as a mom and guilt-tripped me constantly for wanting space.”

She ended up dumping her boyfriend over this. She didn’t intend to block him, but she felt she had no choice after he messaged her to say she was causing his daughter trauma and accused her of having no heart.

She still has friends in common with him, who all tell her that his daughter asks for her continuously, which is heartbreaking.

However, there was no way she could remain in that relationship. She was being forced into the very role she never wanted.

“So…[am I the jerk] for walking away from a child I never chose, even if I loved her, because I knew I wasn’t ready to be a mom yet?”

