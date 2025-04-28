She Fired Her Best Friend As A Bridesmaid After She Missed Her Bachelorette Trip

maxbelchenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

In a couple of months, this 27-year-old woman is having her wedding, and she invited her best friend Sarah to be one of her bridesmaids.

She’s been close to Sarah since back in high school, and Sarah has been incredibly helpful with her wedding planning process.

“I organized a bachelorette trip out of town. It wasn’t anything crazy — just a chill weekend at a cute Airbnb with a spa and wine tastings,” she explained.

“Sarah agreed months ago that she’d come, helped plan it, and even said she was excited. The night before we were supposed to leave, she texted saying she couldn’t make it.”

“No real explanation, just ‘Sorry, something came up. Have fun!‘ I was really hurt, but tried to be understanding.”

Later on, she saw on social media that Sarah ditched her bachelorette trip to go on a last-minute vacation with her brand-new boyfriend instead.

Sarah posted all over social media about it and didn’t try to make it a secret. Sarah ended up at a beach three hours from the location of her bachelorette trip.

She felt incredibly embarrassed that Sarah picked her new boyfriend over her. The other girls on the trip kept on asking where Sarah was, and she made up excuses.

“After the trip, I called her and told her I didn’t feel comfortable having her as a bridesmaid anymore. She said I was overreacting and that ‘It’s just a party, not the actual wedding,‘ and that I was being childish,” she added.

“Now she’s telling people that I’m a bridezilla who ‘kicked her out over one mistake.’ Part of me wonders if I’m being too dramatic, but it just feels like if my bachelorette wasn’t important enough for her to prioritize, how can she stand with me on my actual wedding day?”

