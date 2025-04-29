She Got Mauled By A Dog And Her Boyfriend Ran Away While She Was Being Attacked

Luxorpics - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Two weeks ago, this 24-year-old woman was mauled by a dog while her 25-year-old boyfriend ran away during the attack.

Her boyfriend didn’t do a single thing to try to help her out in her time of need, and that’s what’s making her question the last three years of their relationship.

Two weeks ago, she and her boyfriend went to his sister and brother-in-law’s home. As they were leaving, the next-door neighbor’s pit bull got out and latched onto her arm.

The attack took her by surprise, especially since her back was to the dog, and she hardly had time to realize what was going on.

Her boyfriend was facing the opposite direction, so he could see the dog run towards her and then bite her. Her boyfriend instantly ran into his sister’s house, and it was his sister and brother-in-law who had to come out five minutes later to help her since the dog would not let her go.

Later on, she questioned her boyfriend about why he left her all alone, and he replied that he freaked and was scared the dog would come after him, too.

“…Honestly this kind of made me cringe to hear and made me mad cause it’s like, you’re a grown man running away and could’ve helped me, I’m not in any means saying it’s his fault the dog attacked me but I think if he would’ve acted quicker to get him off, it would’ve helped me out,” she explained.

She couldn’t help but view her boyfriend in a negative light after the incident. Two days later, she went to stay with her parents, and she has not been back to the place she shares with her boyfriend.

She’s unsure how she feels about her boyfriend, and she needs time apart to process everything. She told him as much, but he believes she’s not being reasonable.

Overall, her relationship has been wonderful, and she’s been super happy with her boyfriend. She would hate to throw three years of their life away.

She just moved in with her boyfriend, and he’s been dropping subtle hints that he’s going to propose to her quite soon.

“I just don’t want to be with someone who’s first instinct in an emergency is to run away and not do anything, even has me thinking about the future thinking about when it’s time for us to have a kid, if he’s just gonna panic and not comfort me as I’m in pain giving birth,” she continued.

“I don’t know, it just made me lose feelings for him, which I know sounds silly, but I literally can’t help it. [I] found out afterwards that his sister already yelled at him too…my parents are of course siding with me, but I don’t know if it’s just cause I’m their daughter, lol, so I need unbiased opinions. Do I have the right to be upset?”

