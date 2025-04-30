She Saw A Shadowy Man Standing Over Her Sister’s Bed One Night

THANAGON - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker Leila (@leilabiscuit) was a kid, she shared a bedroom with her twin sister and saw something that she still has no good explanation for to this day.

Growing up, her twin sister often had night terrors. She would wake up in the middle of the night, screaming at the top of her lungs. Everyone in the house was woken up by all the racket.

She did it so frequently to the point that it wasn’t really a concerning event. It was more of an annoyance to everyone else because their sleep was disrupted.

Every time the family asked her why she was screaming, she said she couldn’t remember. She knew she had a bad dream, but none of the details were clear.

One night, when the girls were about 12 years old, they each went to sleep in their respective beds. As usual, Leila’s twin sister started screaming bloody murder.

Of course, Leila woke up. She was facing the wall when her slumber was interrupted. She turned around to tell her sister to be quiet.

But when she did, she saw a shadowy figure standing over her sister’s bed, looking down on her. Leila was so terrified that she squeezed her eyes shut, covered her ears with her hands, and started screaming.

Both of the girls were screaming at the same time. Their mother flew down the hallway, thinking there was an intruder in the house.

Back then, it was common for people to break into homes as they lived in Africa growing up, and it had been a dangerous time.

Once their mother turned on the lights in their bedroom, the figure vanished. No one was there. Leila explained that she saw a man standing over her sister’s bed. Her sister also said that she saw a man. They have never seen the man again since that incident.

Many TikTok users shared stories about their own paranormal encounters in the comments section, and they’re all just as spooky.

“I was an adult living alone. I had a dream that a ghost was bothering me, and I called for my mother. Next morning, my mom calls me and says she had a dream a ghost was bothering me and couldn’t get to me,” shared one user.

“My twin and I, as ADULTS, saw the same figure standing over our bed, same night, 400 miles apart,” commented another.

“So, I had night terrors as a kid. My husband had sleep paralysis with a dark figure with red eyes all through childhood to when we got married. One night, I saw it in our doorway of bedroom. It couldn’t enter,” stated a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan