She Saw A Ghost Crawling On All Fours In The Haunted Farm House She Grew Up In

Growing up in the countryside sounds peaceful, rolling fields, starry skies, cute farm animals, but not when your house comes with ghostly roommates.

TikToker Kaycee (@kaycee_not_anthony) grew up in a haunted farmhouse built in the 1800s, and she lived with spirits who may or may not have been former residents.

She has experienced many paranormal happenings that have totally freaked her out. For example, when she was 16 or 17 years old, she woke up to the sound of shouting on a school night.

She got up and walked through the pool table room to the upstairs living room and bathroom to see what was going on.

Nothing seemed out of place, so she assumed that she just had a bad dream that startled her awake. So, she went back to bed and fell asleep again.

She always slept with her door shut ever since a spooky incident with a ghost crawling on all fours.

Suddenly, she heard the sound of something breaking. When she sat up and turned around, she saw that her mirror had fallen over and shattered into many pieces.

As she was looking around, she noticed out of the corner of her eye that her door was wide open.

She ran downstairs as fast as possible. The next day, she went to school as if nothing had happened. At that point, she was used to being scared out of her mind and just going on with her day afterward.

To this day, her parents still live in the farmhouse. The paranormal activity does not happen every day, but it definitely has not stopped.

So, while most kids grew up afraid of the dark because of imaginary monsters under the bed, Kaycee had a very real reason to keep the lights on. Her daily life was filled with unexplainable footsteps and objects moving on their own.

And yet, through all the creepy encounters, she made it out the other side with a sense of humor and probably a lifelong fear of creaky floorboards and antique furniture. After hearing her story, you might want to think twice before moving into an old house.

