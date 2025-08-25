She Went On A Date With A Guy Stuck Her With The Bill, Then Stole Her Uber Ride

When TikToker Chelsea (@chelsealeerock) got took an Uber, she met a guy named Lion. He was super attractive, six foot three, and chiseled from all the workouts he obviously did. They introduced themselves and got to chatting.

Little did she know that what started out as a short, casual ride with a tall, handsome stranger would turn into a chaotic first date. By the end of the night, she was not just footing the bill; she was quite literally left on the curb.

So, the ride was only about six or seven minutes long. At the end of it, he asked for Chelsea’s phone number. She gave him her social media account instead because of her track record with dating trashy men.

You can never be too safe! Later, he sent her a message, noting that they already had two mutual friends.

Then, he asked if she wanted to go out on a date with him. She said yes, so they met up at a restaurant and ordered appetizers.

But he told her that he forgot to bring his wallet, so Chelsea had to take care of the bill. She decided that she was not going to hang out with him again.

At the end of the date, they waited for their rides to arrive. Chelsea did not have a car. She lived in the city, so she didn’t really need one.

He asked her why they couldn’t just share an Uber. She kept thinking that maybe he was too broke to order his own or that he was some kind of con artist trying to get everything for free.

Chelsea told him that she had some errands to run, but he begged her to take an Uber together. He claimed not to have any payment services platforms and that he wasn’t getting paid for another week.

She told him no, but when her ride showed up, he jumped in the car before she could move a muscle.

The driver took off without even questioning, leaving her standing there in shock. The guy had the driver take him somewhere 45 minutes away.

Chelsea had to contact the rideshare company to get her money back. It was almost a hundred dollars. Thankfully, she never saw him again.

