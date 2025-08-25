She Dated Her Boss And Ended Up In The Emergency Room After He Slammed Her Into A Window That Shattered

Tatiana - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Dating your boss sounds like either the start of a spicy workplace romance or a terrible HR nightmare. For TikToker Ceili (@ceilikavanagh), it turned into something more like the latter. A few years ago, she dated her boss, and it quickly escalated into a full-on disaster.

Once he left work, he would go home and watch her bartending on the cameras. One night, her charming superior lost his cool after seeing her give a customer a little too much attention for his liking.

So, the next time she went over to his place, he started a fight with her and ended up slamming her into a window.

The window shattered, and she had to go to the emergency room to get stitches on her arm. Ceili hoped to quietly go back to work and move forward.

But later, when she returned to work, all her coworkers treated her like a ghost. They ignored her and wouldn’t talk to her or look her in the eye.

The cold shoulder was unmistakable. Her boss had already poisoned the narrative, and probably no one wanted to lose their jobs by associating with her.

Now that she was isolated, she had no choice but to quit her job.

Spoiler alert: dating someone with the power to sign your paychecks is not as romantic as it seems. Just because he’s your boss does not mean you should date him. When workplace boundaries blur, things can spiral quickly and dangerously.

After that crazy experience, Ceili came out the other side stronger and wiser, so she can now get through anything life throws at her.

Many TikTok users were horrified by the way she was treated and ready to rally behind her. Others chimed in with reminders that trauma from relationships with power imbalances is real and that her ex-boss was definitely in the wrong for taking advantage of her.

Meanwhile, some of her former coworkers backed her up, saying that the manager of the bar they worked at gave off weird vibes. Clearly, Ceili’s story struck a nerve with people. It can be used as a guide on what not to do when it comes to dating.

