She Wants A Divorce Since Her Husband Spends Thousands A Month On Fashion, Even Though He Makes No Money

Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If this 29-year-old woman could go back in time, she would have requested that her 28-year-old husband sign a prenup.

But it’s too late for that now: she already asked her husband for a divorce, she’s meeting with a lawyer on Monday, and she’s panicking over how much alimony she’s going to owe her husband.

You see, her husband doesn’t work and stays at home, while she’s the breadwinner, making $120,000 a year in her career.

She’s never had an issue with her husband being a “househusband” and they agreed that she would make the money and he would take care of everything related to their home.

“But instead of managing our home efficiently, he spends a ridiculous amount of money on clothes, shoes, and accessories. I’m talking thousands of dollars a month,” she said.

Her husband is utterly obsessed with luxury fashion, and he can’t resist pricey sneakers and name-brand items.

As for her, she’s practical and simple. She couldn’t care less about designer goods or lavish products. She would much rather save her cash, budget, and afford her future dreams.

“Since I’m the only one bringing in income, I expected us to be smart about finances—building savings, investing, and making sure we have a secure future,” she explained.

“But every time I bring up budgeting, he brushes me off and says, “It’s your money, not mine, so why does it matter?” Yet, he’s the one spending my money!”

Pixel-Shot – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I’ve tried to set spending limits, talk about financial goals, and even suggested he get a part-time job if he wants to keep up his luxury shopping habits. But he refuses, saying that “taking care of the house is already a full-time job” (even though I still do a lot of the housework after work).”

Well, she just called it quits and told her husband she’s divorcing him. Her husband didn’t see that coming and was completely horrified.

He called her money hungry while insisting she did not value him at all in their marriage. Her husband believes she should allow him to spend whatever he pleases, since she makes a lot of money in his book.

All of this had made her realize that she and her husband do not share the same values. She does have friends who feel she’s being too mean and should figure out a middle ground.

She’s sick of compromising, and she’s just done. She’s left wondering if she is wrong to move forward with the divorce since her husband spends a ton of money on fashion.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski