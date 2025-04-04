A Guy She Waited On Yelled At Her After His Credit Card Got Declined

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @housecatchronicles works at a restaurant, and as a server, she never directly tells customers when their credit card declines to spare them the embarrassment.

Instead, she will write a note on the bill saying that the card was not accepted and return it to the table.

Over the years, she has had many people thank her for her consideration and discretion. But several months ago, she waited on a guy who did not appreciate her system. He had been on a date and did not seem to be a very nice person.

He gave off a negative vibe and ordered a three-course meal with multiple drinks for himself, while his date sat there with just a glass of wine the entire time.

By the end of the night, he appeared to have relaxed a little. When it came time to pay the bill, he put his card in the checkbook, and she picked it up to run it.

It declined the first time, so she proceeded to run it a few more times. It kept declining, so she wrote a little note and returned the checkbook to the table.

Then, she walked away for about 30 seconds to allow him to find another form of payment. When she came back, he rudely thrust the checkbook at her and started yelling at her about how she just wanted to embarrass him for his card being declined.

His voice kept getting louder and louder, causing other people to turn their heads to see what was going on.

His card wasn’t even the one that was declined. The original card had a woman’s name on it. So, he may have been irritated because he hadn’t expected to pay for his own meal.

He was adamant about how writing a note was childish and that her actions could be perceived as disrespectful because she made him wait longer when he was ready to pay and leave.

Until now, she had never had an issue with this practice. Should she continue doing it her way or change her tactics?

