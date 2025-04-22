She’s No Longer Moving In With Her Boyfriend After She Realized He’s Secretly Been Making Her Pay For His Personal Things

In May, this 24-year-old girl was set to take the next step in her relationship and move in with her 26-year-old boyfriend.

They’ve spent nearly two years dating, and this was a big deal for her to agree to live with her boyfriend. Not long into their relationship, they came to the conclusion that they should share all of their expenses equally.

Her boyfriend has a Google Sheet where he tracks all of their shared bills, like household goods and groceries, and then he tells her how much money she owes him every month.



“The other night, he left the spreadsheet open while in the shower,” she explained. “I wasn’t snooping — I literally sat down at his desk, and it was right there. But I noticed some weird line items, so I started scrolling.”

In the spreadsheet, she could see that her boyfriend had secretly been making her pay the bills on items that were clearly only for his gain, such as whey protein, games, a Bluetooth speaker, Uber rides to poker nights, beard oil, and a PS5 controller.

She kept on going through the sheet, and it dawned on her that she had shelled out hundreds of dollars for her boyfriend’s personal items, and none of these were things she had benefited from or enjoyed.

She was so upset that she snapped photos of the spreadsheet for evidence, and she then called her boyfriend out. When she did, he didn’t even care!

“[He] said, ‘Well, you use the speaker sometimes,’ and ‘We both benefit from my gym gains.’ He acted like I was being petty and said I was ‘blowing things out of proportion,'” she added.

“I told him I wasn’t comfortable moving in anymore. He flipped out — called me dramatic, said I was sabotaging our future over ‘a few receipts.'”

“Now our friends are divided. Some say I should’ve just talked to him before making a big decision. Others say it’s a huge red flag. I feel bad, but also…I feel like I dodged a bullet.”

Do you think she’s wrong for hitting the brakes on moving in with her boyfriend after she found the spreadsheet?

