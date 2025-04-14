She’s Revealing All Of The Bizarre Reasons She Had To Fire People While Working In HR

Firing someone is never fun, but sometimes, it’s a necessary evil, particularly when an employee isn’t doing the job they were hired to do.

TikToker Lena (@sunnylenak) works in human resources, and she’s seen it all. Now, she’s diving into the most unhinged reasons she had to fire people.

So if you ever freak out and think you’ve made a weird mistake at work, just know someone else probably did something way more bizarre and got fired for it.

The first person she fired was a new hire who would nap in his car from 10 o’clock in the morning until one o’clock in the afternoon almost every day for four months.

Lena ended up firing him by knocking on his car door. When he opened the door, he seemed really shocked about the fact that he was getting fired.

Next, there was another guy who worked in food services, and he was smearing poop on the walls of the bathroom.

It was unclear if he was washing his hands afterward or not. But ultimately, he got fired because he wouldn’t stop his disgusting habit.

Lena also fired a woman who threatened to shoot her coworker. She actually had a BB gun on her and shot it, just not at the coworker. Then, the woman got mad at human resources for being unable to take a joke.

One time, back in 2012, a guy received a verbal warning about stealing supplies from the company because he was caught loading cases of toilet paper into his vehicle.

Apparently, he was really upset about the reprimand, so he walked out of his office and headed straight toward the big meeting room with glass windows where all the executives were gathered.

He then turned around, dropped his pants, and stuck his backside against the glass.

He was escorted out by security. Lena and the rest of her department had to explain to the executives what had happened.

Finally, Lena had to terminate a guy who was going into a private manager’s office overnight, watching adult content, and leaving his bodily fluids behind.

For the first week, they couldn’t figure out what had caused the mess. The manager set up a camera in his office and caught the man on video.

Even though there was evidence, the man still denied that it was him. Lena had to fire him three more times because he kept coming to work for three days afterward.

